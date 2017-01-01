 
 

Shoulder Pain Indicates Higher Risk Of Heart Disease

Posted: Jan 1 2017, 12:22pm CST | by , Updated: Jan 1 2017, 12:26pm CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

Shoulder Pain Indicates Higher Risk of Heart Disease
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Don't Miss: Best Holiday Deals on Sale Today

People who had increase risk for heart disease are more likely to have shoulder problems, says study

If you are suffering from shoulder pain and it is not related to an injury, then it can be a sign of heart disease. 

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Ads

A new research has found that people with increased risk for heart disease are more likely to have shoulder problems including joint pain and dull achiness in shoulder muscles called rotator cuff injury. 

“If someone has rotator cuff problems, it could be a sign that there is something else going on. They may need to manage risk factors for heart disease.” Study's lead author Kurt Hegmann from University of Utah Health Care said.

Physical strain is mostly blamed for pain in shoulder joint and muscles and tendons surrounding the shoulder. But latest study says aggravated shoulder pain is not always the result of everyday stress and strain. It can be associated with increased risk of heart disease. 

When researchers examined 36 patients with most sever collection of heart disease risk factors like high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes, they found that all those were 4.6 times more likely to have pain in shoulder joint. They were also nearly six times more likely to have rotator cuff injury than those without risk factors.

Researchers also found that this shoulder pain is also different from the pain caused by usual lifting, hauling, wrapping and other repeated physical strain. Researchers reached to the conclusion after carefully monitoring the efforts of airbag manufacturers, meat, processors and skilled laborers. Thought, every twist, pull and push during those jobs contributed to the increase in strain index but they did not cause problems in shoulder joints nor did other physical activities. 

“What we think we are seeing is that high force can accelerate rotator cuff issues but is not the primary driver,” said Hegmann. “Cardiovascular disease risk factors could be more important than job factors for incurring these types of problems.”

According to CDC, heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women. An estimated 610,000 Americans die from heart disease each year, accounting for 1 in 4 deaths. However, symptoms of heart disease are often confusing and ignored. For instance, lot of people will ignore shoulder pain and take it as a usual physical strain. But the truth is that it may indicate heart attack.

Comments

You May Like

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Languages are Still a Barrier to the Transfer of Scientific Knowledge, Study Finds

Languages are Still a Barrier to the Transfer of Scientific Knowledge, Study Finds

3 hours ago

Top Science Stories This Week

Top Science Stories This Week

7 hours ago

New Study Warns of Risks from Taking Magic Mushrooms

New Study Warns of Risks from Taking Magic Mushrooms

21 hours ago, 2:46pm CST

10 Science Predictions for 2017

10 Science Predictions for 2017

1 day ago, 10:00am CST

Moto X 2017 Leaked In Pictures and Renders

Moto X 2017 Leaked In Pictures and Renders

1 day ago, 12:21pm CST

iOS 10.3 Beta Release date is set for 10th January-Will Feature a theatre Mode too

iOS 10.3 Beta Release date is set for 10th January-Will Feature a theatre Mode too

1 day ago, 12:09pm CST

Apple is Keen On Bringing Digital Crown to the iPhone and iPad

Apple is Keen On Bringing Digital Crown to the iPhone and iPad

1 day ago, 11:54am CST

The iPhone 7 Is Not Selling Well

The iPhone 7 Is Not Selling Well

1 day ago, 11:43am CST

Top 5 Unexpected Bombs of 2016

Top 5 Unexpected Bombs of 2016

1 day ago, 10:38am CST

Are We Watching the Demise of Toshiba?

Are We Watching the Demise of Toshiba?

1 day ago, 9:57am CST

NASA Solar Observatory to Add Leap Second to Master Clock

NASA Solar Observatory to Add Leap Second to Master Clock

1 day ago, 9:35am CST

Lindsay Lohan is Pushing for a Mean Girls Sequel

Lindsay Lohan is Pushing for a Mean Girls Sequel

1 day ago, 9:33am CST

US Family Blames FaceTime for Fatal Car Crash and Sues Apple

US Family Blames FaceTime for Fatal Car Crash and Sues Apple

1 day ago, 9:26am CST

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Around the Corner: Report

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Around the Corner: Report

1 day ago, 9:23am CST

Top 5 Surprise Hit Movies of 2016

Top 5 Surprise Hit Movies of 2016

1 day ago, 9:13am CST

Best Holiday Deals



Holiday Gift Deals

Today's Best Holiday Sales

Find Hatchimals on Sale

Find NES Classic on Sale


Featured News

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

 
Super Bowl 2017 Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Amazon Devices on Sale like It&#039;s Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals

Amazon Devices on Sale like It's Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals



Latest Science News

Languages are Still a Barrier to the Transfer of Scientific Knowledge, Study Finds

Languages are Still a Barrier to the Transfer of Scientific Knowledge, Study Finds

3 hours ago

Top Science Stories This Week

Top Science Stories This Week

7 hours ago

New Study Warns of Risks from Taking Magic Mushrooms

New Study Warns of Risks from Taking Magic Mushrooms

21 hours ago, 2:46pm CST

10 Science Predictions for 2017

10 Science Predictions for 2017

1 day ago, 10:00am CST

More Latest Science News Stories


Latest News

Languages are Still a Barrier to the Transfer of Scientific Knowledge, Study Finds

Languages are Still a Barrier to the Transfer of Scientific Knowledge, Study Finds

3 hours ago

Top Science Stories This Week

Top Science Stories This Week

7 hours ago

New Study Warns of Risks from Taking Magic Mushrooms

New Study Warns of Risks from Taking Magic Mushrooms

21 hours ago, 2:46pm CST

Moto X 2017 Leaked In Pictures and Renders

Moto X 2017 Leaked In Pictures and Renders

1 day ago, 12:21pm CST

More Latest News


The Hottest Gadgets of the Year

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Holiday Gifts 2016

The Holiday Gifts 2016 are here. Find deals on the hottest Holiday gifts in tech as well as guides to find the hottest holiday gifts including Hatchimals and NES Classic.