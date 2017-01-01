Shoulder Pain Indicates Higher Risk of Heart Disease

If you are suffering from shoulder pain and it is not related to an injury, then it can be a sign of heart disease.

A new research has found that people with increased risk for heart disease are more likely to have shoulder problems including joint pain and dull achiness in shoulder muscles called rotator cuff injury.

“If someone has rotator cuff problems, it could be a sign that there is something else going on. They may need to manage risk factors for heart disease.” Study's lead author Kurt Hegmann from University of Utah Health Care said.

Physical strain is mostly blamed for pain in shoulder joint and muscles and tendons surrounding the shoulder. But latest study says aggravated shoulder pain is not always the result of everyday stress and strain. It can be associated with increased risk of heart disease.

When researchers examined 36 patients with most sever collection of heart disease risk factors like high blood pressure, high cholesterol and diabetes, they found that all those were 4.6 times more likely to have pain in shoulder joint. They were also nearly six times more likely to have rotator cuff injury than those without risk factors.

Researchers also found that this shoulder pain is also different from the pain caused by usual lifting, hauling, wrapping and other repeated physical strain. Researchers reached to the conclusion after carefully monitoring the efforts of airbag manufacturers, meat, processors and skilled laborers. Thought, every twist, pull and push during those jobs contributed to the increase in strain index but they did not cause problems in shoulder joints nor did other physical activities.

“What we think we are seeing is that high force can accelerate rotator cuff issues but is not the primary driver,” said Hegmann. “Cardiovascular disease risk factors could be more important than job factors for incurring these types of problems.”

According to CDC, heart disease is the leading cause of death for both men and women. An estimated 610,000 Americans die from heart disease each year, accounting for 1 in 4 deaths. However, symptoms of heart disease are often confusing and ignored. For instance, lot of people will ignore shoulder pain and take it as a usual physical strain. But the truth is that it may indicate heart attack.