 
 

Twitter Might Be Getting This User-Demanded Feature

Posted: Jan 1 2017, 7:12pm CST | by , in News | Latest Business News

 

Twitter Might Be Getting This User-Demanded Feature
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Don't Miss: Best Holiday Deals on Sale Today

If you spend a lot of your time ranting on Twitter about your favorite television shows, the state of the world, or even just about what happens in your daily life (guilty), you might find that from time to time you make a typo. It happens to the best of us - and we usually only notice it once someone has liked it or retweeted it.

Don't Miss: NES Classic In Stock at Best Buy

If it is a personal Twitter, it might not matter all that much. However, if it is a business or professional Twitter, it could lead to a problem, depending on the typo.

You might be in luck if this situation seems familiar to you!

CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, took to his account last week to ask users what they could do to "improve or create in 2017" - something they need to do as it seems like more and more people are dumping the service for others. 

 

 

Of course, responses flooded in after he asked the question. While there were many things that users asked for, including better safety and reporting options for bullies, a bookmark button, and new layouts, the most prevalent request was for an edit button.

Dorsey may finally be seeing the light, and he says that he is consider all of these things, including the ability to edit a tweet.

 “Is it more important to edit for spelling/corrections? 5 minute window to edit mistakes or do you need to be able to edit anytime?” Dorsey asked a few users who suggested it. “We're thinking a lot about it,” he added.

 He also said that Twitter could make a better threading option for conversations as well as add "multiple timelines."

Comments

You May Like

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/46" rel="author">Noel Diem</a>
Noel passion is to write about geek culture.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Are We Watching the Demise of Toshiba?

Are We Watching the Demise of Toshiba?

1 day ago, 9:57am CST

Amazon Patents a Floating Warehouse

Amazon Patents a Floating Warehouse

2 days ago, 9:02am CST

Hatchimals Won&#039;t Hatch? Here&#039;s What to Do

Hatchimals Won't Hatch? Here's What to Do

3 days ago, 11:54am CST

Hatchimals Won&#039;t Hatch? Here&#039;s What to Do

Hatchimals Won't Hatch? Here's What to Do

3 days ago, 11:54am CST

Shoulder Pain Indicates Higher Risk of Heart Disease

Shoulder Pain Indicates Higher Risk of Heart Disease

6 hours ago, 12:22pm CST

Languages are Still a Barrier to the Transfer of Scientific Knowledge, Study Finds

Languages are Still a Barrier to the Transfer of Scientific Knowledge, Study Finds

9 hours ago, 9:23am CST

Top Science Stories This Week

Top Science Stories This Week

14 hours ago, 5:06am CST

New Study Warns of Risks from Taking Magic Mushrooms

New Study Warns of Risks from Taking Magic Mushrooms

1 day ago, 2:46pm CST

Moto X 2017 Leaked In Pictures and Renders

Moto X 2017 Leaked In Pictures and Renders

1 day ago, 12:21pm CST

iOS 10.3 Beta Release date is set for 10th January-Will Feature a theatre Mode too

iOS 10.3 Beta Release date is set for 10th January-Will Feature a theatre Mode too

1 day ago, 12:09pm CST

Apple is Keen On Bringing Digital Crown to the iPhone and iPad

Apple is Keen On Bringing Digital Crown to the iPhone and iPad

1 day ago, 11:54am CST

The iPhone 7 Is Not Selling Well

The iPhone 7 Is Not Selling Well

1 day ago, 11:43am CST

Top 5 Unexpected Bombs of 2016

Top 5 Unexpected Bombs of 2016

1 day ago, 10:38am CST

10 Science Predictions for 2017

10 Science Predictions for 2017

1 day ago, 10:00am CST

NASA Solar Observatory to Add Leap Second to Master Clock

NASA Solar Observatory to Add Leap Second to Master Clock

1 day ago, 9:35am CST

Best Holiday Deals



Holiday Gift Deals

Today's Best Holiday Sales

Find Hatchimals on Sale

Find NES Classic on Sale


Featured News

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

 
Super Bowl 2017 Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Amazon Devices on Sale like It&#039;s Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals

Amazon Devices on Sale like It's Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals



Latest Business News

Are We Watching the Demise of Toshiba?

Are We Watching the Demise of Toshiba?

1 day ago, 9:57am CST

Amazon Patents a Floating Warehouse

Amazon Patents a Floating Warehouse

2 days ago, 9:02am CST

Hatchimals Won&#039;t Hatch? Here&#039;s What to Do

Hatchimals Won't Hatch? Here's What to Do

3 days ago, 11:54am CST

Hatchimals Won&#039;t Hatch? Here&#039;s What to Do

Hatchimals Won't Hatch? Here's What to Do

3 days ago, 11:54am CST

More Latest Business News Stories


Latest News

Shoulder Pain Indicates Higher Risk of Heart Disease

Shoulder Pain Indicates Higher Risk of Heart Disease

6 hours ago, 12:22pm CST

Languages are Still a Barrier to the Transfer of Scientific Knowledge, Study Finds

Languages are Still a Barrier to the Transfer of Scientific Knowledge, Study Finds

9 hours ago, 9:23am CST

Top Science Stories This Week

Top Science Stories This Week

14 hours ago, 5:06am CST

New Study Warns of Risks from Taking Magic Mushrooms

New Study Warns of Risks from Taking Magic Mushrooms

1 day ago, 2:46pm CST

More Latest News


The Hottest Gadgets of the Year

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Holiday Gifts 2016

The Holiday Gifts 2016 are here. Find deals on the hottest Holiday gifts in tech as well as guides to find the hottest holiday gifts including Hatchimals and NES Classic.