Twitter Might Be Getting This User-Demanded Feature

If you spend a lot of your time ranting on Twitter about your favorite television shows, the state of the world, or even just about what happens in your daily life (guilty), you might find that from time to time you make a typo. It happens to the best of us - and we usually only notice it once someone has liked it or retweeted it.

If it is a personal Twitter, it might not matter all that much. However, if it is a business or professional Twitter, it could lead to a problem, depending on the typo.

You might be in luck if this situation seems familiar to you!

CEO of Twitter, Jack Dorsey, took to his account last week to ask users what they could do to "improve or create in 2017" - something they need to do as it seems like more and more people are dumping the service for others.

Following in the footsteps of Brian Chesky: what's the most important thing you want to see Twitter improve or create in 2017? #Twitter2017— jack (@jack) December 29, 2016

Of course, responses flooded in after he asked the question. While there were many things that users asked for, including better safety and reporting options for bullies, a bookmark button, and new layouts, the most prevalent request was for an edit button.

Dorsey may finally be seeing the light, and he says that he is consider all of these things, including the ability to edit a tweet.

“Is it more important to edit for spelling/corrections? 5 minute window to edit mistakes or do you need to be able to edit anytime?” Dorsey asked a few users who suggested it. “We're thinking a lot about it,” he added.

He also said that Twitter could make a better threading option for conversations as well as add "multiple timelines."