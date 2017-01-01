 
 

Does The World Need Microsoft's HoloLens?

Posted: Jan 1 2017, 8:07pm CST | by , in News | Technology News

 

Does the World Need Microsoft&#039;s HoloLens?
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Don't Miss: Best Holiday Deals on Sale Today

If you've ever seen a caper movie, you might have seen the effect where it looks like someone is wearing glasses that allow them to zero in on specific items that can help them solve the mystery. Microsoft has patented something called HoloLens glasses that can actually track small items like that, including things like car keys. The patent describes a system that keeps tabs on anything the wearer deems important without any instructions from the user.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The idea is actually simple: it has an outward facing camera lens that can make a spatial map of a room and a machine vision technology that can track specific objects. So for example, if you put your cell phone down on the sofa, the HoloLens may note it and then when you go to leave, it will tell you your phone's last location, and you'll be able to find it where it slipped between the cushions, according to The Verge.

It might seem pretty inefficient, and there are definitely some kinks to work out, but it is still pretty cool to think about. 

Of course it will have to wait until we can use VR 24/7, which would require more advanced technology than we have now. 

Comments

You May Like

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/46" rel="author">Noel Diem</a>
Noel passion is to write about geek culture.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Moto X 2017 Leaked In Pictures and Renders

Moto X 2017 Leaked In Pictures and Renders

1 day ago, 12:21pm CST

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Around the Corner: Report

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Around the Corner: Report

1 day ago, 9:23am CST

The Latest Windows 10 ‘Game Mode’ will Squeeze Extra Performance Out of Your PC

The Latest Windows 10 ‘Game Mode’ will Squeeze Extra Performance Out of Your PC

1 day ago, 2:04am CST

Samsung is Rumored to release in-ear Headphones along with Samsung S8

Samsung S8 Will Come With in-ear Headphones

1 day ago, 1:50am CST

NASA is Building an Ice House on Mars

NASA is Building an Ice House on Mars

29 minutes ago

Twitter Might Be Getting This User-Demanded Feature

Twitter Might Be Getting This User-Demanded Feature

54 minutes ago

Shoulder Pain Indicates Higher Risk of Heart Disease

Shoulder Pain Indicates Higher Risk of Heart Disease

7 hours ago, 12:22pm CST

Languages are Still a Barrier to the Transfer of Scientific Knowledge, Study Finds

Languages are Still a Barrier to the Transfer of Scientific Knowledge, Study Finds

10 hours ago, 9:23am CST

Top Science Stories This Week

Top Science Stories This Week

15 hours ago, 5:06am CST

New Study Warns of Risks from Taking Magic Mushrooms

New Study Warns of Risks from Taking Magic Mushrooms

1 day ago, 2:46pm CST

iOS 10.3 Beta Release date is set for 10th January-Will Feature a theatre Mode too

iOS 10.3 Beta Release date is set for 10th January-Will Feature a theatre Mode too

1 day ago, 12:09pm CST

Apple is Keen On Bringing Digital Crown to the iPhone and iPad

Apple is Keen On Bringing Digital Crown to the iPhone and iPad

1 day ago, 11:54am CST

The iPhone 7 Is Not Selling Well

The iPhone 7 Is Not Selling Well

1 day ago, 11:43am CST

Top 5 Unexpected Bombs of 2016

Top 5 Unexpected Bombs of 2016

1 day ago, 10:38am CST

10 Science Predictions for 2017

10 Science Predictions for 2017

1 day ago, 10:00am CST

Best Holiday Deals



Holiday Gift Deals

Today's Best Holiday Sales

Find Hatchimals on Sale

Find NES Classic on Sale


Featured News

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

Hatchimals in Stock at ToysRUs Stores on Sunday Dec. 18: Updates from the Lines

 
Super Bowl 2017 Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

Amazon Devices on Sale like It&#039;s Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals

Amazon Devices on Sale like It's Black Friday: Echo, Dot, Tap, Fire and Kindle Deals



Technology News

Moto X 2017 Leaked In Pictures and Renders

Moto X 2017 Leaked In Pictures and Renders

1 day ago, 12:21pm CST

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Around the Corner: Report

Microsoft Surface Pro 5 Around the Corner: Report

1 day ago, 9:23am CST

The Latest Windows 10 ‘Game Mode’ will Squeeze Extra Performance Out of Your PC

The Latest Windows 10 ‘Game Mode’ will Squeeze Extra Performance Out of Your PC

1 day ago, 2:04am CST

Samsung is Rumored to release in-ear Headphones along with Samsung S8

Samsung S8 Will Come With in-ear Headphones

1 day ago, 1:50am CST

More Technology News Stories


Latest News

NASA is Building an Ice House on Mars

NASA is Building an Ice House on Mars

29 minutes ago

Twitter Might Be Getting This User-Demanded Feature

Twitter Might Be Getting This User-Demanded Feature

54 minutes ago

Shoulder Pain Indicates Higher Risk of Heart Disease

Shoulder Pain Indicates Higher Risk of Heart Disease

7 hours ago, 12:22pm CST

Languages are Still a Barrier to the Transfer of Scientific Knowledge, Study Finds

Languages are Still a Barrier to the Transfer of Scientific Knowledge, Study Finds

10 hours ago, 9:23am CST

More Latest News


The Hottest Gadgets of the Year

The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

Holiday Gifts 2016

The Holiday Gifts 2016 are here. Find deals on the hottest Holiday gifts in tech as well as guides to find the hottest holiday gifts including Hatchimals and NES Classic.