Does The World Need Microsoft's HoloLens?

If you've ever seen a caper movie, you might have seen the effect where it looks like someone is wearing glasses that allow them to zero in on specific items that can help them solve the mystery. Microsoft has patented something called HoloLens glasses that can actually track small items like that, including things like car keys. The patent describes a system that keeps tabs on anything the wearer deems important without any instructions from the user.

The idea is actually simple: it has an outward facing camera lens that can make a spatial map of a room and a machine vision technology that can track specific objects. So for example, if you put your cell phone down on the sofa, the HoloLens may note it and then when you go to leave, it will tell you your phone's last location, and you'll be able to find it where it slipped between the cushions, according to The Verge.

It might seem pretty inefficient, and there are definitely some kinks to work out, but it is still pretty cool to think about.

Of course it will have to wait until we can use VR 24/7, which would require more advanced technology than we have now.