Planet Watching Guide for 2017

Are you space enthusiasts, then here is a guide for you that would help you when, where and how to watch the planets. The guide also includes surroundings, conjunctions, oppositions, and elongations in 2017.

Mercury

Don't Miss: Hottest CES 2017 Announcements

Mercury as evening start appears in the western sky and sets after an hour of sundown. But, as morning star it appears in the east an hour before the sunrise, and both morning and evening views are unobstructed. Yellow in color, mercury emerges as a bright star

Notice, it appears in the morning from Jan. 5 to Feb. 14, in the evenings starting March 23 to April 8, then again in the mornings from April 29 to June 7, and in the evenings from July 5 to Aug. 17, then also in the mornings from Sept. 6 to Sept. 20, and till evenings from Nov. 2 to Dec. 4 and then mornings from Dec. 20 to Dec. 31.In the evening between from March 23 and April 8, and in the morning sky from Sept. 6 to 20, mercury would be very bright and visible.

Venus

Venus appears in the west as silvery light from Jan. 1 to March 16, and in the east dawn from April 3 through Nov. 13. It will start from mid-February, lasting until early May. It looks like a slender crescent through telescopes. In its bright form, Venus appears at night from Jan. 30 through March 1, reaching the highest brightness on Feb. 17. Brightest Venus in the morning appears from April 15 through May 14, reaching its highest brightness on April 30.

It will become faint in the north in the morning of Sept. 20; but, it will appear low in the east-northeast dawn, separated by only half a degree, according to iTechPost.

Morning of Oct. 5, Venus will pass one-quarter of a degree north of Planet Mars, and the Mars will be seen only 1/191 as bright. Before Venus disappears in the morning dusk on Nov. 13, it will pass 0.3 degrees north of Planet Jupiter. You will observe the two planets creating a prominent sight, located low side by side in the east-southeast when its dawn.

Mars

Mars has a yellow orange tint that may vary depending on its brightness. It starts in the evenings from Jan. 1 through June 6 and mornings from Sept. 11 through Dec. 31.

You can say it’s an off year for Mars, because the planet never becomes very bright or visible. Mars would be far from sun on Oct. 7, once it is 249.3 million kilometers from the sun. Mars is also very far like 378 million km from the Earth.

But, Mars would appear bright in July, 2018. Mars would be closer to Earth, as Mars' was historically on record approaches Earth in Aug. 2003.Mars will be close to Venus on Oct. 5.Mars and Mercury will be seen together on the morning of Sept. 16, when the two planets would appear with less than one-third of a degree of each other in the eastern sky.

Jupiter

Jupiter appears as a silver light in the mornings from Jan. 1 to April 6, and in the evenings from April 7 through Oct. 6, and in the mornings once again from Nov. 13 through Dec. 31.

In 2017, Jupiter will be highly bright against the fairly dim star background of Virgo, and then it will cross into Libra, the scales, on Nov. 15. Jupiter passes to the north of bluish Spica, and the brightest star of Virgo, on Sept. 12.

Jupiter will be very bright in 2017 appearing on March 28 to April 19. The star is in opposition to the Sun on April 7. It becomes close to Venus in the morning 13.

Saturn

Saturn has normal brightness with yellowish tone. The telescope with 30 powers can view Saturn. Saturn’s famous rings were off edge-on toward Earth through 2009, and sometime were very problematic to observe. Now the rings have great view at their maximum slope toward Earth - Saturn centric latitude of 26.98 degrees - on Oct. 17.

In 2017 Saturn will cross through into Sagittarius, the archer, on Feb. 23. Then again back into Ophiuchus on May 18, where Saturn will continue until it crosses back into Sagittarius on Nov. 18. Observe Saturn in mornings from Jan. 1 to June 14 and evenings from June 15 to Dec. 4.

Saturn will be in its brightest form in 2017 on June 12 to June 17. Saturn is at opposing side of the sun on June 15.

Uranus

Uranus is the only planet that can be seen in a naked-eye by people with good eyesight when the sky is clear. Uranus shines at greatness +5.7 and can be easily recognized with good telescopes. It looks green in telescope, and see it in evenings from Jan. 1 to March 29, also mornings of April 30 to Oct. 18 and evenings again from Oct. 19 to Dec. 31.

The brightest Uranus in 2017 appears on Aug. 27 to Dec. 7, and will reach at opposing side to the sun on Oct. 19. Mars will pass less than 0.6 degrees from Uranus on the evening of Feb. 26.

Neptune

Neptune will be in constellation of Aquarius in 2017. At a top scale of +7.8, Neptune will appear as blue, and would be only observed through astrophysics binoculars or a telescope. The star will appear on evenings of Jan. 1 through Feb. 15, till mornings of March 18 through Sept. 4 and evenings once again from Sept. 5 to Dec. 31.

The brightest Neptune in 2017 appears on July 13 to Oct. 28. On opposing side on Sept. 5. On the twilight of Jan. 12, you can use Venus to take you to Neptune, when Venus is located less than 0.4 degrees to the upper right of Neptune. Only a good telescope can show you solar system’s most distant planet, and it will be 80,000 times fainter than Venus.