Steam Awards Winners and Steam Top 100 Games Announced

Steam has become a leading platform for digital content with thousands of titles and millions of users. The users of Steam have voted for their favorite games at the end of the year in the Steam Awards 2016 voting. The winners of the first ever Steam Awards have been announced over the weekend.

The Steam Awards categories are unusual and creative. For instance Portal 2 won in the category "Villain Most In Need Of a Hug" and Goat Simulator won the award for "Best Use Of A Farm Animal."

Gran Theft Auto V has won the most Steam Awards with two. The game was selected as "Game Within a Game" winner and the winner in "Whoooaaaaaaa, dude!" All award winning games are listed below.

The Steam's top 100 grossing titles of 2016 have been also revealed. The list is based on total revenues during the calendar year, and comes on the final day of the annual Steam Winter Sale. Specific revenue is not disclosed, but the leading sellers are broken into the following four categories to give an idea of how they placed: Platinum: The first thru 12th best seller, Gold: 13th - 24th best seller, Silver: 25th - 40th top seller and Bronze: 41st - 100th top seller. The full list of the top 100 games can be found here.

Steam Awards 2016

Winner "Villain Most In Need Of A Hug": Portal 2

Winner "Best Use Of A Farm Animal: Goat Simulator

Winner "Better With Friends": Left 4 Dead 2

Winner "Boom Boom": Doom

Winner "Game Within A Game": Grand Theft Auto V

Winner "I Thought This Game Was Cool Before It Won An Award": Euro Truck Simulator 2

Winner "I’m Not Crying, There’s Something In My Eye": Telltale’s The Walking Dead

Winner "Just Five More Minutes: Counter-Strike": Global Offensive

Winner "Love/Hate Relationship": Dark Souls III

Winner Sit Back And Relax": Euro Truck Simulator 2

Winner "Test Of Time": Skyrim

Winner "Whoooaaaaaaa, dude!": Grand Theft Auto V

The full list of the Steam Awards can be found on steam.com.