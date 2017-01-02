Save Cheetahs as Only 7100 Left in the World

Recent study shows that cheetah species are decreasing due to extinction, because the researchers found only 7100 cheetahs in the wild.

There are 100 cheetahs at the De Wild Cheetah Centre outside Pretoria where they are kept in a boundary with landscape. The animal is highly vulnerable to the loss of natural habitat.

They have lost 90 percent of natural habitat due to humans, stated new research.Most farmers kill cheetahs to protect their livestock. The number of species is decreasing fast, and that’s very scary, stated Rita Groenewald, conservation education expert at the De WildCentre, told AFP (via Phys.org).

Experts say that we would lose one or two generations of cheetahs, so people should be educated in hunting associations, schools, and underprivileged communities. Cheetahs don’t adapt o protected areas, like wildlife reserves because their kids are easy targets for hyenas, lions and eagles.

The study published in the US journal, the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, showed that how they love to live in natural habitat.

The researchers are trying to develop environment where cheetahs can live with humans, said Laurie Marker, report co-author and one of the world's leading cheetah authorities, told AFP from her research base in Namibia.

Marker also promoted livestock management’s quality to reduce the cheetah hunt by farmers in Namibia. Marker spent most of life studying cheetahs and worked for them. Marker said that cheetahs are unique species of cats having a great quality of elegance and speed.

There is a shocking statistics in the report by the Zoological Society of London and Wildlife Conservation Society was that cheetah numbers in Zimbabwe have plunged by more than 85 percent to 170 in 16 years.

The author listed it as endangered rather than vulnerable by the International Union for Conservation of Nature IUCN, a movement that would boost resources.

Report says that cheetahs travel a lot for their prey with a distance range of at up to 3,000 square kilometers, or 1,150 square miles. These ranges are far from conservation centers like as De Wild, where the majority is home bred to maintain bloodlines, but don’t know how to release them into the wild.