 
 

The Truth About The Beloved Sinbad Genie Movie

Posted: Jan 2 2017, 8:43am CST | by , in News | Latest Movie News

 

The Truth About the Beloved Sinbad Genie Movie
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Do you remember a 90s movie starring Sinbad as a wish-granting genie? 

Don't Miss: NES Classic Alternatives are Cheaper

You might, but that doesn't actually mean it existed.

The internet has been atwitter about a new investigation into the 90s movie starting Sinbad (David Adkins) where he played a magical genie that granted wishes to children.

"Whenever I would see Sinbad anywhere in the media I would recall him playing a genie," Meredith Upton, a 25-year-old Nashville resident who claims to remember the film, told the New Statesman, who was doing some investigation. "I remember the name of the film as Shazaam," Upton said. "I remember two children accidentally summoning a genie ... and they try and wish for their dad to fall in love again after their mother's passing, and Sinbad can't [grant the wish]."

The problem is that there isn't any evidence that the movie was actually made. There are millions of people who might be remembering a false memory. 

"A false memory is, you could think of it as an extreme example of the general phenomenon of memory distortion," Christopher Chabris, co-author of The Invisible Gorilla and a professor of psychology said to Mashable. "Memory distorts, it's not like a DVD ... the natural state of memory is to continually change over time."

"All memories, when we retrieve them, are constructed out of stuff that's been stored and is in our minds somehow," Chabris said. "This Shazaam thing is a fairly simple example, or at least starts, with a fairly simple example of exactly that. This seems to have all the hallmarks of a simple memory distortion that results in the construction of a false memory."

He thinks that people might be confusing "Shazaam" with Kazaam, a movie starring Shaquille O'Neal as a genie that came out in 1996.

"Did people invent this Sinbad thing out of whole cloth? Of course they didn't, there's something very similar that did exist," Chabris said.

People who "have some kind of memory in there" are more likely to "combine the information," Chabris said. "There are many experiments where researchers have deliberately created false memories. It's well known that this can happen."

Backing up that claim is the fact that the "cover art" people remember is similar to the Kazaam marketing material.

Still, believers say they aren't confused and they know the difference.

"I am one of several people who specifically never saw Kazaam because it looked ridiculous to rip off Shazaam just a few years after it had been released," one anonymous Shazaam-believer told the New Statesman.

Even Sinbad himself is weighing in on the topic, taking to Twitter to say that the "so-called Sinbad genie movie" never happened.

He also claimed that it could be people misremembering Sinbad the Sailor movies that he hosted in costume.

The situation is a perfect example of the Mandela Effect, a theory that some of the things we remember in large numbers actually did happen, but there was a glitch in the "system" and it was erased.

"That's testimony to the strength to which we believe our own memories, that we would invent outlandish theories, just to maintain the illusion that our memories are accurate," Chabris said. "This is an extreme demonstration of what happens when we put too much confidence in the accuracy of memories."

For more information about the Mandela Effect, check out our officially Mandela Effect Guide.

Comments

You May Like

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/46" rel="author">Noel Diem</a>
Noel passion is to write about geek culture.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Top 5 Unexpected Bombs of 2016

Top 5 Unexpected Bombs of 2016

1 day ago, 10:38am CST

Lindsay Lohan is Pushing for a Mean Girls Sequel

Lindsay Lohan is Pushing for a Mean Girls Sequel

1 day ago, 9:33am CST

Top 5 Surprise Hit Movies of 2016

Top 5 Surprise Hit Movies of 2016

1 day ago, 9:13am CST

Top 10 Movies of 2016

Top 10 Movies of 2016

2 days ago, 9:36am CST

Save Cheetahs as Only 7100 Left in the World

Save Cheetahs as Only 7100 Left in the World

37 seconds ago

Steam Awards Winners and Steam Top 100 Games Announced

Steam Awards Winners and Steam Top 100 Games Announced

12 minutes ago

Simple Breath Test Using Breathalyzer Can Diagnose 17 Diseases

Simple Breath Test Using Breathalyzer Can Diagnose 17 Diseases

1 hour ago

Planet Watching Guide for 2017

Planet Watching Guide for 2017

3 hours ago

Best Meteor Showers for 2017

Best Meteor Showers for 2017

3 hours ago

Research Confirms New Molecules Have Potential to Treat Alzheimer&#039;s Disease

Research Confirms New Molecules Have Potential to Treat Alzheimer's Disease

3 hours ago

Samsung to Release Note 7 Fire Probe Results this Month

Samsung to Release Note 7 Fire Probe Results this Month

4 hours ago

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know

Super Bowl 2017: Date, Half-time Show, Stadium, Teams, Ads and all Facts You Need to Know

5 hours ago

Australia’s Famous Rock Formation Turns into a Waterfall After Heavy Rain

Australia’s Famous Rock Formation Turns into a Waterfall After Heavy Rain

8 hours ago

Does the World Need Microsoft&#039;s HoloLens?

Does the World Need Microsoft's HoloLens?

12 hours ago

NASA is Building an Ice House on Mars

NASA is Building an Ice House on Mars

13 hours ago


Featured News

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

NASA is Building an Ice House on Mars

NASA is Building an Ice House on Mars

 
Super Bowl 2017 Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

CES 2017: Roll out the Red Carpet for Stars

CES 2017: Roll out the Red Carpet for Stars



Latest Movie News

Top 5 Unexpected Bombs of 2016

Top 5 Unexpected Bombs of 2016

1 day ago, 10:38am CST

Lindsay Lohan is Pushing for a Mean Girls Sequel

Lindsay Lohan is Pushing for a Mean Girls Sequel

1 day ago, 9:33am CST

Top 5 Surprise Hit Movies of 2016

Top 5 Surprise Hit Movies of 2016

1 day ago, 9:13am CST

Top 10 Movies of 2016

Top 10 Movies of 2016

2 days ago, 9:36am CST

More Latest Movie News Stories



Latest News

Save Cheetahs as Only 7100 Left in the World

Save Cheetahs as Only 7100 Left in the World

37 seconds ago

Steam Awards Winners and Steam Top 100 Games Announced

Steam Awards Winners and Steam Top 100 Games Announced

12 minutes ago

Simple Breath Test Using Breathalyzer Can Diagnose 17 Diseases

Simple Breath Test Using Breathalyzer Can Diagnose 17 Diseases

1 hour ago

Planet Watching Guide for 2017

Planet Watching Guide for 2017

3 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.