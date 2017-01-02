 
 

Ancient Underwater Potato Garden Discovered In Canada

Posted: Jan 2 2017, 9:26am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

Ancient Underwater Potato Garden Discovered in Canada
Credit: Katzie Development Limited Partnership
 

The 3,800 year old underwater garden represents the earliest known evidence for wetland plant cultivation in prehistoric Pacific northwest

Archeologists have discovered an almost fully intact ancient garden in the Pacific Northwest. The site consists of thousands of blackened wapato tubers, a potato-like plant buried in British Colombia, Canada.  The discovery makes it the earliest known garden in the region which can provide more insight into the history of harvesting.

Don't Miss: NES Classic Alternatives are Cheaper

Dating back to 3,800 years ago, the garden once lied underwater and was part of the ecologically rich wetland. Researchers believe that ancient harvesters had used sophisticated engineering techniques to control the flow of water and to enhance the productivity of the plant. 

The garden was discovered during roadwork in the territory of Native American group Katzie First Nation just 30 kilometers east of Vancouver, near the Fraser River. The site remained submerged for centuries which may have protected plants from decaying over time. Archaeologists pulled up a total of 3,767 wapato plants from the site. They have also found about 150 wooden tools with rounded tips, similar to the shape of a trowel. The wooden tools would have been used to dig out the plants. 

Wapato tubers or Indian potato are usually grown in shallow wetlands and they were an important food source for the indigenous people of Americas. The ancient garden was grown inside a rocky pavement, leading researchers to believe that it was man-made deposit. Harvesters likely placed small stones in a uniform manner so, the potatoes remain close to surface and could be easily picked.

Besides the waterlogged garden, researchers have also uncovered a dry area where people would have lived and built their homes.

“This finding provides an example of environmental, economic, and sociopolitical coevolutionary relationships that are triggered when humans manipulate niche environs.” Study concludes.”

Comments

You May Like

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Parental Obesity Linked to Delays in Child Development

Parental Obesity Linked to Delays in Child Development

47 minutes ago

Save Cheetahs as Only 7100 Left in the World

Save Cheetahs as Only 7100 Left in the World

1 hour ago

Simple Breath Test Using Breathalyzer Can Diagnose 17 Diseases

Simple Breath Test Using Breathalyzer Can Diagnose 17 Diseases

2 hours ago

Planet Watching Guide for 2017

Planet Watching Guide for 2017

4 hours ago

Bitcoins Hit 3-Year High

Bitcoins Hit 3-Year High

13 seconds ago

Hatchimal Nightmare: Swearing at Children

Hatchimal Nightmare: Swearing at Children

33 minutes ago

How to Find Hatchimals in 2017

How to Find Hatchimals in 2017

41 minutes ago

Paintings Reveal Neurological Problems in Famous Artists

Paintings Reveal Neurological Problems in Famous Artists

58 minutes ago

TurboTax Super Bowl 2017 Ad

TurboTax Super Bowl 2017 Ad Announced

1 hour ago

How to Find a Nintendo NES Classic in Stock in 2017

How to Find a Nintendo NES Classic in Stock in 2017

1 hour ago

The Truth About the Beloved Sinbad Genie Movie

The Truth About the Beloved Sinbad Genie Movie

1 hour ago

Steam Awards Winners and Steam Top 100 Games Announced

Steam Awards Winners and Steam Top 100 Games Announced

1 hour ago

Best Meteor Showers for 2017

Best Meteor Showers for 2017

5 hours ago

Research Confirms New Molecules Have Potential to Treat Alzheimer&#039;s Disease

Research Confirms New Molecules Have Potential to Treat Alzheimer's Disease

5 hours ago

Samsung to Release Note 7 Fire Probe Results this Month

Samsung to Release Note 7 Fire Probe Results this Month

6 hours ago


Featured News

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

NASA is Building an Ice House on Mars

NASA is Building an Ice House on Mars

 
Super Bowl 2017 Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

CES 2017: Roll out the Red Carpet for Stars

CES 2017: Roll out the Red Carpet for Stars



Latest Science News

Parental Obesity Linked to Delays in Child Development

Parental Obesity Linked to Delays in Child Development

47 minutes ago

Save Cheetahs as Only 7100 Left in the World

Save Cheetahs as Only 7100 Left in the World

1 hour ago

Simple Breath Test Using Breathalyzer Can Diagnose 17 Diseases

Simple Breath Test Using Breathalyzer Can Diagnose 17 Diseases

2 hours ago

Planet Watching Guide for 2017

Planet Watching Guide for 2017

4 hours ago

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

Bitcoins Hit 3-Year High

Bitcoins Hit 3-Year High

13 seconds ago

Hatchimal Nightmare: Swearing at Children

Hatchimal Nightmare: Swearing at Children

33 minutes ago

How to Find Hatchimals in 2017

How to Find Hatchimals in 2017

41 minutes ago

Parental Obesity Linked to Delays in Child Development

Parental Obesity Linked to Delays in Child Development

47 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.