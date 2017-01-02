 
 

Paintings Reveal Neurological Problems In Famous Artists

Paintings Reveal Neurological Problems in Famous Artists
Researchers at the University of Liverpool have found something that is quite interesting and might reveal a new way to look at art. They found that is it possible to check for neurodegenerative disorders in famous artists by looking at the way their brush strokes changed over the course of their lives. So far, the technique has been used to detect Alzheimer's and Parkinson's in artists.

A new study that has been published in Neuropsychology explains at mathematical technique known as "fractal analysis" can be used to detect the signs. The research team was led by Alex Forsythe from the University of Liverpool's School of Psychology. They look at 2,092 paintings by famous artists to detect normal aging or neurodegenerative disorders.

Fractal analysis allowed researchers to identify the often complex geometric patterns in the brushstrokes of artists. Fractals reveal the hidden and quite often repeated patterns in everyday objects. These movements act as fingerprints of sorts that allow scientists to match an artist with the way he or she paints.

Fractal analysis is accurate that it can be used to determine whether or not a painting is fake, as it has done with a Jackson Pollock.

The team looked to see if an artist's fractal fingerprint changed over time and why that may have been - whether it was because of age or because of neurological decline. They focused in on four famous artists who were known to have suffered from Alzheimer's or Parkinson's: Salvadore Dali, Norval Morrisseau, James Brooks, and Willem De Kooning. They then looked at three artists who haven't had documented neurodegenerative problems: Marc Chagall, Pablo Picasso, and Claude Monet.

Fractal analysis found a clear pattern in those who had neurological deterioration compared to those who didn't. All of their fractal fingerprints changed, but those who had Parkinson’s and Alzheimer’s changed dimensionally. They were even able to tell when the neurological decline began.

“This process offers the potential for the detection of emerging neurological problems,” noted Forsythe in a statement. “We hope that our innovation may open up new research directions that will help to diagnose neurological disease in the early stages”

