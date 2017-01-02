Parental Obesity Linked to Delays in Child Development

Delay in child development happens due to parents’ obesity, stated new research at National Institutes of Health. The research team found that, kids of obese mothers can’t even pass a test of fine motor skill, like they can’t well move muscles in hands and fingers. Kids of obese fathers can’t compete socially. Kids of very obese parents fail in problem solving tests.

This research study published in Pediatric, was held by scientists at the NIH's Eunice Kennedy Shriver National Institute of Child Health and Human Development (NICHD).

Earlier studies in this area only included pre and post pregnancy weight of the mother, said the study's first author, Edwina Yeung, Ph.D., an investigator in NICHD's Division of Intramural Population Health Research. But, the new study includes info about both mothers and fathers. One to 5 pregnant women in the US is overweight, cited by Dr. Yeung and her coauthors.

The authors used data from the Upstate KIDS study that was based to find the effects of fertility treatments on child development from birth to age 3. The study included 5000 women 4 months after child birth between 2008, and 2010 in the New Yorkstate.

Parents were asked to complete certain activities with their kids, and also filled the questionnaire. The research did not diagnose any disease, instead it aimed at finding issues with kids for further tests.

Kids were tested from the age of 4 months upto 3 years. At the time of enrollment, the mother gave all info about their health and weight, before and after pregnancy and also father’s weight were noted.

70 percent kids from obese parents failed the test compared to kids from normal weight parents. The study found that obesity affects genes in sperm, and also promotes inflammation.

Authors report that, if the study is confirmed than physicians may consider parents’ weight while screening young children for delays.

