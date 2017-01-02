How to Find Hatchimals in 2017

The Hatchimals are in short supply in the week after the Holidays, but much easier to find than the Nintendo NES Classic. Walmart has been selling Hatchimals online the past days, with several flash sales per day.

Prices of the Hatchimals have gone up across retailers. Walmart is now charging the regular list price of $59.99. ToysRUs is charging $79.99 for Hatchimals Egg. During the Black Friday season the lowest price of a Hatchimals was $48.88. The $79.99 Hatchimals Pink Egg is in stock at ToysRUs.com as of the time of writing (10:45am ET). The high prices damps the demand for Hatchimals offered by ToysRUs.

The prices on the secondary market have come down to about $140 on Amazon.com. To find Hatchimals in stock on Amazon, customers can use the Zoolert or NowInStock trackers. As the demand incredible only browser based notifications work fast enough. Users of the inventory trackers need to keep a browser tab open and enable the audio alert.

Alternatively, Hatchimals maker Spinmaster offers the Hatchimals for pre-order. The $79.99 Hatchimals come bundled wtih Toca TV subscription and ship on January 31. Customers can pre-order the Hatchimals on spinmaster.com.

About Hatchimals

Spin Master basically took a Furby (for those who can remember what that is) and stuck it inside an egg. Hatchimals are "magical creatures" that already interact with your kids inside the egg.

Each egg contains one of two interactive Hatchimals. Kids need to take care of the Hatchimal while its still inside until the rainbow eyes appear.

That means its time to hatch. Hatchimals can't hatch on their own. Videos of Hatchimals hatching have gone viral on Youtube. Kids want Hatchimals because the saw commercials and the Hatchimals videos of the Youtube toy review kids.

Touch is guiding them to peck their way out of the egg. Once outside the egg owners raise the furry Hatchimal through 3 stages, from baby to toddler, to kid. The Hatchimal sings "Hatchy Birthday" each time it enters a new stage. Hatchimals can learn to walk, dance, play games and more. Hatchimals also repeat what you say in its own voice.

There several different kinds of Hatchimals that differ in color and kind of the creatures inside. There are also exclusive editions for stores like Walmart. Available Hatchimals include Hatchimals Draggles Blue/Purple Egg, Hatchimals Draggles Blue/Green Egg, Hatchimals Pengualas Pink Egg, Hatchimals Pengualas Pink/Teal Egg, and Hatchimals Burtle Purple/Teal Egg. More details about Hatchimals.

American Model and TV personality Chrissy Teigen got a Hatchimals for Christmas. She shared an Instagram holding the Hatchimals egg with the message "We are all pretending this is for Luna." The full photo of Chrissy Teigen showing off her Hatchimals can be viewed at the end of the story.