Hatchimal Nightmare: Swearing at Children

One of the hottest toys for everyone to get this holiday season has fallen under fire again. Just a few hours after reports that Hatchimals weren't breaking out of their shells, now a report comes that Hatchimals are saying dirty phrases when they are asleep - and it is making some people rather uncomfortable.

According to some parents, the bird-like toys appear to say "f--- me" in videos posted to YouTube. Others believe the Hatchimals are saying "hug me" instead or just making a snoring noise. You be the judge for yourself:

Spin Master, the company who manufactures Hatchimals, says that the noises are actually "unidentifiable noises while sleeping."

"Hatchimals communicate by speaking their own unique language, which is made of up of random sounds, and by making other noises, including shivering when they're cold and snoring while they sleep," a spokeswoman for Spin Master told CNNMoney. "We can assure consumers that Hatchimals do not curse, nor do they use foul language."

The toys repeat words or phrases that humans teach them and there aren't any restrictions on what Hatchimals can learn or repeat, so there may be some instances where the toys pick up on those words.