 
 

HTC Vive 2 Not Launching At CES 2017

Posted: Jan 2 2017, 12:36pm CST | by , in News | CES

 

HTC Vive 2 Not Launching at CES 2017
Credit: Getty Images
  • HTC not to launch Vive 2 at the CES 2017
 

The company just confirmed that there won’t be any Vive 2 at the event

There were a number of rumors that said that we are going to see an HTC Vive 2 in the event. Well now the news has finally come that states that there won’t be an HTC Vive 2 in the CES 2017 by the company.

The CES 2017 that is starting in two days is certainly the most talked about technology event of the month. All the major brands are coming to the show in order to showcase their innovative technology and new products.

A number of companies are showcasing the products that will help in making the VR and AR technology much easier to access. HTC has released Vive last year which is a VR head set.

Now ire was being rumored from the past few weeks that HTC is coming with a new and updated version of Vive that will make the 3D and VR experience much better than ever. However the company just announced that there won’t be any Vive 2 in the CES 2017 to see. 

HTC released a statement to UploadVR that stated that there is no truth to the rumors and they aren’t coming with a new Vive.

“There is no truth to the rumor of launching Vive 2 at CES 2017,” the official HTC statement reads. “At Vive, we are laser focused on building out a strong and growing ecosystem for current and future Vive owners so they can experience the best room-scale VR with the most compelling content available.”

The Vive 1 was a success and many people who bought it would have enjoyed it a for sure. It was also rumored that Oculus Rift 2 also might get launched in the event however there is no news of releasing of this device too. 

Vive certainly has expanded the horizon of experience for a number of VR fans which is the reason a number of people were anticipating a new version. The new version might come in the near future. 

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

