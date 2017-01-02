Dell XPS 13 Convertible Leaked Before CES 2017

CES 2017 is starting in a few days and will be full of surprises for a number of people who are looking forward to see some kind of innovative technology. This year the CES 2017 will be held in Las Vegas at Nevada from 4th to 8th January, 2017.

A number of technology giants and new companies are coming to the event with their products. Some of them will include updated versions of the earlier products while others will be brand new ones.

Dell has announced earlier that they will be launching a new convertible XPS 13 in the event. However the exciting thing is that XPS 13 just got leaked online and we are bringing its details exclusively here so you can see what new things, this device is going to hold.

The XPS 13 is a 2 in 1 device that is actually a convertible one, according to The Verge. It will help you in using it in a number of modes. It looks like the device has gotten the famous Infinite Edge display by Dell to accompany as well which will make it a great choice in terms of visual effects.

We are looking forward to see an updated version of XPS 13 in it which means that will have Kaby Lake processors from Intel, according to MSPU.

Companies like Lenovo and Dell, all working in the category of convertible laptops mean that it will be the year for convertibles for sure. Dell hasn’t shared any other details about XPS 13 and it is obvious that more will be revealed at the event. We will bring you more details as soon as we will have some for you.