Pokemon Go New Year Event Details

During the recent Christmas event, Niantic brought out the new nest migrations for Pokemon Go Players. Now, they will have to go looking for the Pokemon again.

Don't Miss: Latest Science and Medical Discoveries

Now, the New Year will bring about another rate of change in some of the most popular Pokemon, including Ivysaur, Venusaur, Charmander, Charmeleon, Charizard, Squirtle, Wartortle, and Blastoise spawning at the usual rate. Until January 8, 2017, there will be a larger number of Pokeballs, potions, and incubators available. Lures will also have an increase timeline of 60 minutes, up from the traditional 30 minutes.

The Christmas freebies have been replaced in this New Year event with limited time goodies that have been categorized into gold, silver and bronze boxes. Inside these boxes, you will find things like incense, lucky eggs, lures, and Pokeballs.

Here’s what the boxes offer:

Bronze Box: 8 lure modules and 100 Pokéballs.

Silver Box: 8 pieces of incense, 8 lucky eggs and 8 lure modules.

Gold Box: 25 pieces of incense, 25 lucky eggs, 16 lure modules and 50 great balls.