Titanic Sank Due to Massive Fire, Not Iceberg, Documentary Claims

An enormous, uncontrollable coal fire may have led to the demise of Titanic more than 100 years ago, new evidence suggests.

The British passenger ship RMS Titanic was carrying more than 2,000 people during its maiden voyage when it sank in the North Atlantic Ocean in early morning of April 15, 1912, taking lives of more than 1,500 people.Titanic was the biggest ship afloat at the time of sinking.

While the cause of ship’s sinking has long been attributed to an iceberg, new evidence points to another reason: a massive fire on board the famous ship. The theory of a fire on board has been documented before but it has never been backed up by physical evidence.

A latest documentary titled Titanic: The New Evidence, broadcast on the UK’s Channel 4, has revealed the pictures taken in early April 1912 shortly before Titanic left Belfast Shipyard. They show a huge mark on the exterior of the ship, just behind where the ship was broken apart after colliding the iceberg.

Journalist Senan Molony, who has spent more than 30 years researching the sinking of the Titanic, was able to identify the mark seen in the images. His research says that a fire was raging Titanic’s boiler room even before it left port. But it was kept secret and it’s now believed that it led to the catastrophe event.

“We are looking at the exact area where the iceberg stuck, and we appear to have a weakness or damage to the hull in that specific place, before she even left Belfast.” Molony said.

He believes that the intense fire likely started in a three storeys high coal bunkers behind one of the ship’s boiler roam, reaching temperatures of around 1,000 degrees Celsius. When collided with the iceberg, the ship was too weak to withstand the force and was torn apart.

“The official Titanic inquiry branded (the sinking) as an act of God. This isn’t a simple story of colliding with an iceberg and sinking. It’s a perfect storm of extraordinary factors coming together: fire, ice and criminal negligence,” said Senon Molony.

“Nobody has investigated these marks before. It totally changes the narrative. We have metallurgy experts telling us that when you get that level of temperature against steel it makes it brittle and reduces its strength by up to 75 percent.

“The fire was known about, but it was played down. She should never have been put to sea.”