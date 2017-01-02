Why Are YouTubers Losing So Many Viewers?

For months now, many popular YouTubers have been complaining that their view counts are going really low and new data from track SocialBlade confirms it: almost all YouTube viewership is down.

Don't Miss: Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016

They looked at the numbers are determined that for the first half of 2016, views were down 5-7%. Between July and September, there was a 10% decrease in viewership.

For the people who make a livelihood online, it is a little terrifying.

Social Blade put together this graph:

SocialBlade Community Manager Danny Fratella explained to Kotaku how he did it:

“I started by pulling daily view/sub growth data from January 1, 2016 - November 30, 2016 for every channel with more than 10 million subscribers. From there, I weeded out channels that weren’t actually YouTube personalities; accounts managed by record labels (like VEVO channels) and television studios (like The Ellen Show), primarily. That left us with 49 of the biggest channels on YouTube.”

SocialBlade pulled directly from YouTube's API, but YouTube has disagreed.

@TeamYouTube Ouch ;( We don't make up data. We get it from the YouTube API. We rely on it for accuracy. If it has issues maybe ping them?— Social Blade (@SocialBlade) December 20, 2016

SocialBlade fired back that they don’t make up data, adding that “our data is only as good as what we’re able to get from you:).”

YouTube views have gone down, people are losing subscribers like crazy, and there isn't really any idea about what is happening. Some people are suggesting that YouTube is fighting back against the botted or invalid playbacks that happen to increase view counts. Still, one would think that YouTubers know about that.

In fact, while many YouTubers have been complaining about a loss of subscribers, neither YouTube nor SocialBlade noticed anything out of the ordinary there - just with viewership.