Donald Trump Will Keep His Twitter Account

Posted: Jan 2 2017, 3:01pm CST | by , in News | Latest Political News

 

Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

If you thought that Donald Trump was going to stop using his personal Twitter once 2017 hit, you were wrong.

He will continue to tweet on his personal account, according to his incoming press secretary. Sean Spice told ABC's This Week that Trump's following on all forms of social media “freaks out the mainstream media.” He also said that Trump wants to use the platforms for more direct conversations.

“He doesn’t have to funnel it through the media,” Spicer said.

Trump has said that when he assumed the office of the presidency, he will be “very restrained” in his Twitter usage. Just a day latere, however, he bashed the New York Times using his account, saying that they had “very poor and highly inaccurate coverage.”

Trump made headlines on New Year’s Eve with this widely-shared tweet:

 

 

“So whether it’s Twitter, holding a news conference, picking up the phone, or having a meeting, he is going to make sure that he continues to fight for the American people every single day,” Spicer said.

Trump hasn't held a news conference in 157 days, which is throwing many for a loop. He also ruffled feathers when he tweeted about strengthening the country’s “nuclear capability" last month.

