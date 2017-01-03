 
 

Apple IOS 10.3 Beta To Come With Theater Mode

Posted: Jan 3 2017, 3:18am CST | by , in News | Apple

 

Apple iOS 10.3 Beta to Come with Theater Mode
 

Apple's upcoming iOS 10.3 beta operating system is rumoured to be coming with 'Theater mode' which will be accessible via a 'popcorn-shaped' icon in control center, a media report said.

"It is still unclear as to what 'Theater mode' accomplishes or how it works, however the name suggests a set of device settings suitable for use in a movie theater," appleinsider.com reported.

The recent iOS update was iOS 10.2, launched earlier this month with new emoji characters, tweaks to Music on iPhone and the company's new TV app.

The company is also reportedly working on new iPad-specific software features such as improved Apple Pencil support to accompany the hardware updates.

"Most recently, Apple released the second beta version of iOS 10.2.1 to public testers last week with minor bug fixes and performance improvements," the report noted. 

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/59" rel="author">IANS</a>
The Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) was established in 1986, initially to serve as an information bridge between India and its thriving Diaspora in North America. Now IANS is a full-fledged wire agency, putting out news 24x7 from around the world.

 

 

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

