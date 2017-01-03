 
 

Lenovo Launches ThinkPad X1 Carbon And Slew Of Other Tech Gear At CES 2017

Posted: Jan 3 2017, 6:03am CST | by , in News | CES

 

Lenovo launches ThinkPad X1 Carbon and slew of other tech gear at CES 2017
 

Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 Carbon claims to be the lightest 14-inch business notebook in all the land

With CES 2017 kicking off the glut of new tech gear is beginning to hit in force and one of the firms unveiling all its new wares that will be shown off in Las Vegas is Lenovo. Lenovo has not one or two new products for CES fans to check out, but eleven different items that will get your geek lust stoked. Perhaps the coolest of the products for business types looking for a notebook that is very lightweight is the ThinkPad X1 Carbon.

The X1 Carbon is offered in classic black or silver colors and weighs in at 2.5 pounds while packing a large 14-inch IPS display into a 13-inch form factor. That means a bigger screen with a compact and easy to carry chassis. It also has up to 15 hours of battery life and a Thunderbolt 3 port. Lenovo is also unveiling the X1 Yoga, a 14-inch multimode machine with an OLED screen and a cool rise and fall keyboard and rechargeable pen stylus.

Lenovo also has a third device in the X1 family, the X1 Tablet offering modularity with modules that can expand its function and up to five hours of additional battery life. One of the modules is an integrated project for on the go presentations. The Miix 720 windows detachable is also on display with a 12-inch QHD+ display and touchpad-enables keyboard packing the power of 7th gen Intel Core i7 processors.

Lenovo Legion gaming laptops including the Y720 and Y520 units are on display at CES 2017 with the latest NVIDIA graphics, Dolby Atmos sound, and 7th Gen Intel Core i7 processors. Lenovo's Smart Assistant is a digital personal assistant that recognizes a user's voice commands and can use those commands to search the web, play music, create lists, create calendar reminders, and more. It uses Amazon Alexa cloud-based voice services. Lenovo also has a 6TB capacity wireless Smart Storage unit for storing personal content.

The Lenovo M500 multimedia controller is for smart TV fans and includes a wireless keyboard and mouse that are designed to fit in the palm of the hand and features Windows 10 gesture-supported multi-touch touchpad. The ThinkPad X1 Carbon will start at $1349, X1 yoga starts at $1499, and X1 Tablet starts at $949. The first two products ship in February and the tablet ships in March. Miix 720 ships in April starting at $999.99, Active Pen 2 ships in February for $59.99. Legion Y720 ships in April starting at $1399.99 with the Y520 shipping in February starting at $899.99. Smart Assistant will set you back $129.99 with shipping in May 2017 and the 500 Multimedia Controller ships in may starting at $54.99.

via Lenovo

