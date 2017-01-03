Dell 27 Ultrathin Monitor Breaks Cover at CES 2017

Dell has unveiled some new gear at CES 2017 and among the products is a very cool new monitor that people looking for style and performance might want to check out. Dell claims that the 27 Ultrathin Monitor rocks the "world's overall thinnest profile" but the company stops short of telling us exactly how thin the profile is in the press release touting the monitor.

Don't Miss: Hottest CES 2017 Announcements

The PR is light on specifications of the screen we have no official indication of what the native resolution is for instance. 9to5mac reports that the native resolution of the display has 2560 x 1440 resolution. Dell does promise that the display has HDR and will provide rich colors and high contrast. Other cool features include integrated USB-C connectivity hub on the rer of the base that helps to eliminate cables lying on your desk.

The display will land in the US on March 23, 2017 priced at $699.99 with the global launch coming thereafter. There Is one catch with the USB-C connectivity, word is that it offers only 45W of power output which means you won't be able to charge USB-C notebooks like the MacBook Pro from the base.