Samsung's Family Hub 2.0 Fridge Debuts At CES 2017

Samsung has unveiled what might be the highest tech refrigerator you have ever seen at CES 2017. The new appliance is the Family Hub 2.0, which is an update to the original smart fridge called the Family Hub 1.0 unveiled last year. Family Hub 2.0 is now offered in ten refrigerator models and brings improved usability, app integration and new app partners.

Family Hub 2.0 is available on Samsung's 3-door and 4-door French Door models. Updated features include new View Inside camera to allow users to see what's in the fridge remotely. Images of the items you need can be added to the shopping list feature and ordered directly via Groceries by MasterCard app. The fridge also has a Recipe app that is powered by AllRecipes.

That app has a recipe readout and enlarged text to make multitasking easier. Too bad that app won't look at your ingredients in the fridge and recommend recipes you can cook. Family communications capabilities are enhanced as well with each family member able to create their own profiles and avatars with their own pictures. The 21.5-inch touchscreen on the fridge is used like a digital bulletin board.

Samsung has partnered with location-based safety, home security, and entertainment offering slike Grubhub, Nomiku, Glympse, Ring, Spotify, and iHeartRadio. "After just one year of availability, the Family Hub has transformed the concept of the connected kitchen by enabling users to order and manage grocery shopping, connect with family and friends, and access entertainment right from the comfort of their kitchen," said Byung-Sam Seo, President of Home Appliances at Samsung Electronics. "Taking flexibility and functionality to a whole new level, the Family Hub 2.0 is entirely about helping consumers better manage as well as enjoy their lives."