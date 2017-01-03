Ed Sheeran Announces New Album, Stays Math Themed

Ed Sheeran has posted yet another message on Twitter, hinting at the title of his highly anticipated third album. He recently tweeted with a hint of new music coming this week, sending everyone into a frenzy.

Don't Miss: Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016

The singer-songwriter tweeted on January 2nd with a gif that hinted at the title of his album. It alternated between a colon, a divide symbol, and a subtraction sign. He also posted a date: January 6, 2017 at 5 am GMT.

6th January 5am GMT | midnight ET x pic.twitter.com/azkW2x2OBE— Ed Sheeran (@edsheeran) January 2, 2017

His previous two albums, 2011's + (plus) and 2014's masterful X (multiply) were math themed, so it only makes sense that the next album would follow in that same vein.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the follow up album from Sheeran, who has taken a bit of a break.

His 2017 comeback has been long rumored to come at the Grammy Awards in February and he has also been rumored to headline the Glastonbury alongside Radiohead.

Here's hoping that his break gave him inspiration.