 
 

Ed Sheeran Announces New Album, Stays Math Themed

Posted: Jan 3 2017, 7:57am CST | by , in News | Latest Celebrity News

 

Ed Sheeran Announces New Album, Stays Math Themed
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Ed Sheeran has posted yet another message on Twitter, hinting at the title of his highly anticipated third album. He recently tweeted with a hint of new music coming this week, sending everyone into a frenzy. 

Don't Miss: Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016

The singer-songwriter tweeted on January 2nd with a gif that hinted at the title of his album. It alternated between a colon, a divide symbol, and a subtraction sign. He also posted a date: January 6, 2017 at 5 am GMT.

 

 

His previous two albums, 2011's + (plus) and 2014's masterful X (multiply) were math themed, so it only makes sense that the next album would follow in that same vein.

Fans have been eagerly awaiting the follow up album from Sheeran, who has taken a bit of a break. 

His 2017 comeback has been long rumored to come at the Grammy Awards in February and he has also been rumored to headline the Glastonbury alongside Radiohead.

Here's hoping that his break gave him inspiration.

Comments

You May Like

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/46" rel="author">Noel Diem</a>
Noel passion is to write about geek culture.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Carrie Fisher to Be Honored with Lightsaber Vigil

Carrie Fisher to Be Honored with Lightsaber Vigil

3 days ago, 12:04pm CST

Carrie Fisher Daughter Billie Lourd Receives Support from Scream Queens Co-Stars

Carrie Fisher Daughter Billie Lourd Receives Support from Scream Queens Co-Stars

6 days ago, 8:37am CST

Mark Hamill Pays A Touching Tribute to Carrie Fisher

Mark Hamill Pays A Touching Tribute to Carrie Fisher

6 days ago, 7:43am CST

Carrie Fisher Passes Away at 60

Carrie Fisher Passes Away at 60

6 days ago, 8:51pm CST

How to Find Hatchimals in 2017

How to Find Hatchimals in 2017

41 minutes ago

World&#039;s Oldest Known Orca Considered Dead

World's Oldest Known Orca has Likely Died

56 minutes ago

Samsung&#039;s Family Hub 2.0 fridge debuts at CES 2017

Samsung's Family Hub 2.0 fridge debuts at CES 2017

2 hours ago

Dell 27 Ultrathin Monitor Breaks Cover at CES 2017

Dell 27 Ultrathin Monitor Breaks Cover at CES 2017

2 hours ago

Lenovo launches ThinkPad X1 Carbon and slew of other tech gear at CES 2017

Lenovo launches ThinkPad X1 Carbon and slew of other tech gear at CES 2017

2 hours ago

Google and FCA team to create Android-powered Uconnect system

Google and FCA team to create Android-powered Uconnect system

3 hours ago

SPACEX OFFERS UPDATE ON SEPTEMBER 1 ROCKET LOSS

SpaceX offers update on September 1 rocket loss

3 hours ago

Dinosaur Eggs Took Three to Six Months to Hatch

Dinosaur Eggs Took Three to Six Months to Hatch

4 hours ago

Planet Watching Guide for 2017

Planet Watching Guide for 2017

5 hours ago

Apple iOS 10.3 Beta to Come with Theater Mode

Apple iOS 10.3 Beta to Come with Theater Mode

5 hours ago

Hawaii Island’s Kamokuna Lava Delta Collapses into the Ocean

Hawaii Island’s Kamokuna Lava Delta Collapses into the Ocean

6 hours ago


Featured News

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

NASA is Building an Ice House on Mars

NASA is Building an Ice House on Mars

 
Super Bowl 2017 Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

CES 2017: Roll out the Red Carpet for Stars

CES 2017: Roll out the Red Carpet for Stars



Latest Celebrity News

Carrie Fisher to Be Honored with Lightsaber Vigil

Carrie Fisher to Be Honored with Lightsaber Vigil

3 days ago, 12:04pm CST

Carrie Fisher Daughter Billie Lourd Receives Support from Scream Queens Co-Stars

Carrie Fisher Daughter Billie Lourd Receives Support from Scream Queens Co-Stars

6 days ago, 8:37am CST

Mark Hamill Pays A Touching Tribute to Carrie Fisher

Mark Hamill Pays A Touching Tribute to Carrie Fisher

6 days ago, 7:43am CST

Carrie Fisher Passes Away at 60

Carrie Fisher Passes Away at 60

6 days ago, 8:51pm CST

More Latest Celebrity News Stories



Latest News

How to Find Hatchimals in 2017

How to Find Hatchimals in 2017

41 minutes ago

World&#039;s Oldest Known Orca Considered Dead

World's Oldest Known Orca has Likely Died

56 minutes ago

Samsung&#039;s Family Hub 2.0 fridge debuts at CES 2017

Samsung's Family Hub 2.0 fridge debuts at CES 2017

2 hours ago

Dell 27 Ultrathin Monitor Breaks Cover at CES 2017

Dell 27 Ultrathin Monitor Breaks Cover at CES 2017

2 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.