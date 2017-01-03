Honda Super Bowl 2017 Ad Features the 2017 Honda CR-V

Honda announced to advertise at the Super Bowl LI. The Japanese car maker is coming back to the big game in 2017 with the TV debut of the completely redesigned and reengineered 2017 Honda CR-V on Sunday Feb. 5, 2017.

This is the third time the Honda CR-V will be featured during the big game, including the 2012 launch of the previous generation CR-V in a commercial paying homage to a well known coming-of-age character in "Matthew's Day Off," and following the CR-V's first appearance in 2007, coinciding with the launch of the first-generation CR-V. Last year's highly successful "A New Truck to Love" ad introduced the new Ridgeline pickup to Queen's iconic "Somebody to Love," generating more than 100,000 handraisers for Honda's innovative new truck.

"The Super Bowl is the appropriate stage to introduce America to the bold and sophisticated new Honda CR-V," said Susie Rossick, Assistant Vice President, Honda Auto Marketing. "With the largest audience and reach of any single television event, the Super Bowl is a platform befitting the CR-V's status as the best-selling SUV in America, and the perfect place to celebrate CR-V's 20th anniversary."

The 2012 Honda CR-V "Matthew's Day Off" spot starred Matthew Broderick and was created to connect with the 2012 CR-V's youthful target audience. The spot was a big hit four years ago and quickly became one of the most talked-about ads even before it aired during the game.

The 2017 CR-V went on sale on Dec. 21 with a new styling, a more premium interior, the model's first-ever turbocharged engine and a host of new features and technologies aimed at maintaining CR-V's status as the outright benchmark in the highly popular compact SUV segment. The 2017 CR-V also expands the application of the Honda Sensing™ suite of advanced safety and driver-assistive technologies, now offered as standard equipment on EX and higher models.

The all-new 2017 CR-V is the fifth-generation model of the best-selling SUV of the past 20 years1, and nearly 4 million CR-Vs have been purchased since the debut of the first-generation CR-V in 1997. In 2016, CR-V is on its way to its best sales year of all-time and will mark seven straight years of U.S. sales growth for CR-V and the model's fifth year in a row of being the outright best-selling SUV in America1.

Honda has been producing automobiles in America for 33 years and currently operates 19 major manufacturing facilities in North America. In 2016, more than 95 percent of all Honda vehicles sold in the U.S. have been made in North America, using domestic and globally sourced parts.

