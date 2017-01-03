CES 2017: LG Previews Advanced AI Robots

LG is coming to CES 2017 with a number of innovative solutions for one’s household. A number of companies are moving towards CES with loads of Electronics that are not only state of the art but also technology pro. LG is one of the leading electronics maker that is doing the deed as well.

CES 2017 that is going to start in two days will see a number of tech innovations in the event by LG. the company is going to showcase advanced robotic technology, and artificial intelligence that will surely change the face of house hold equipment’s.

The company is claiming that through these innovative technologies they are trying to fulfill their own moto which is to make the lives of consumers much easier than ever.

The innovative technology will be found in LG HOM-BOT which is a robotic vacuum cleaner with highly formed artificial intelligence. The first non-cleaning robots from LG are equipped with Al technology that will help the consumers at home with daily tasks.

According to the official report by LG, the “Hub Robot” will be a great appliance for a smart home gateway and a personal assistant for consumers. Along with this, another robot will be previewed which will be a great help in home gardening and tending to one’s yard needs.

The new robot collection will include new robots that will be helpful for travelers all around the world by assisting them at airports and travelling places as well. LG is bring a fleet of new and updated robots in the CES 2017. The company is surely becoming the leading group in world to offer domestic robots and helping hands in the household.

LG will unveil its new robot collection at its CES press conference on January 4 at 8:00AM PST at Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas. CES 2017 visitors can see all of LG's robot technologies on display at LG's booth (Central Hall #11100) in the Las Vegas Convention Center from Jan. 5-8.