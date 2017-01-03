 
 

Galaxy S8 Will Include A Continuum Like Feature Named As The Samsung Desktop Experience

Posted: Jan 3 2017, 11:49am CST

 

Galaxy S8 will Include a Continuum Like Feature Named as the Samsung Desktop Experience
A leaked slide has been obtained recently which is claimed to belong to a Samsung Presentation about the upcoming Galaxy S8.

The Korean company has planned to introduce a Continuum like functionality to Android. This is a great feature that converts your phone into a PC when it is connected to a monitor, keyboard or mouse.

This concept is well appreciated by Samsung and most probably will be included in the Samsung S8. The phone will be connected through a cable. Bluetooth is the other option with which keyboard and the mouse can be connected.

This feature will provide added workspace, a wholesome desktop experience and an addition window for muti-tasking. This leak may not be 100% sure but it will be a great feature for sure if developed.

Ahmed Humayun
Ahmed Humayun is a technology journalist bringing you the hottest tech stories of the day.

 

 

