Samsung Galaxy S7 Users Complain About Camera Glass Shattering By Itself

Recent Reports have claimed that the Samsung Galaxy S7 smartphones have cracked rear cameras and the reason for this occurrence is yet unknown. Users with such cracked cameras have been reporting the issue on Samsung Forums for months.

All of the reports claim that the rear camera glass broke without any visible impact. In fact many of the phones were inside cases when the damage occurred.It is common that some flagship phones especially those which are manufactured in bulk by the likes of companies such as Apple and Samsung sometimes have a percentage of devices that are faulty.

However when the same issues resurface it is that quality control is brought under question. The company has still not fully recovered with the Note 7 battery disaster and it isn’t handling this issue quite well too. Users are paying for their broken rear camera glass which may cost $70 per piece while many users have reported the incident to have reoccurred.

Samsung believes that the issue is from the user end rather than a manufacturing fault. Even then the Seattle Law Firm Keller Rohrbach is looking in to the incidents. A law suit may be under progress and Samsung would certainly not like one at such point and time.