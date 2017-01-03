 
 

Megyn Kelly Leaves Fox For NBC: Report

Posted: Jan 3 2017, 12:05pm CST

 

Megyn Kelly Leaves Fox for NBC: Report
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

After 12 years at Fox News, Megyn Kelly is said to leave for NBC.

NBC is expected to announce the signing of Megyn Kelly imminently reports the New York Times. Can one actually leave Fox News? Megyn Kelly is getting a huge role at NBC with a three programs.

Kelly is supposed ot get her own daytime news and discussion program, anchor an in-depth Sunday night news show and take regular part in the NBC's special political programming and other big-event coverage.

Megyn Kelly is only beat by Bill O'Reilly at Fox News in terms of viewers. Fox News has according to the NYT report offered over $20 million to Kelly to stay at the network.

Kelly has been at the center of a controversy with Donald Trump during the campaign trail and as released a memoir at the end of the year. Several networks had been interested in the TV star, but apparently NBC offered what she wants to grow her career even more.

46-year-old Megyn Marie Kelly is a journalist, a political commentator, and a former corporate defense attorney. Kelly was born in Syracuse, New York and is married to Douglas Brunt, author of bestsellers like Ghosts of Manhattan and The Means.

The Author

Luigi Lugmayr
Luigi Lugmayr () is the founding chief Editor of I4U News and brings over 15 years experience in the technology field to the ever evolving and exciting world of gadgets. He started I4U News back in 2000 and evolved it into vibrant technology magazine.
Luigi can be contacted directly at ml@i4u.com.

 

 

