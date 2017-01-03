Megyn Kelly Leaves Fox for NBC: Report

NBC is expected to announce the signing of Megyn Kelly imminently reports the New York Times. Can one actually leave Fox News? Megyn Kelly is getting a huge role at NBC with a three programs.

Kelly is supposed ot get her own daytime news and discussion program, anchor an in-depth Sunday night news show and take regular part in the NBC's special political programming and other big-event coverage.

Megyn Kelly is only beat by Bill O'Reilly at Fox News in terms of viewers. Fox News has according to the NYT report offered over $20 million to Kelly to stay at the network.

Kelly has been at the center of a controversy with Donald Trump during the campaign trail and as released a memoir at the end of the year. Several networks had been interested in the TV star, but apparently NBC offered what she wants to grow her career even more.

46-year-old Megyn Marie Kelly is a journalist, a political commentator, and a former corporate defense attorney. Kelly was born in Syracuse, New York and is married to Douglas Brunt, author of bestsellers like Ghosts of Manhattan and The Means.