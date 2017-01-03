 
 

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 Is All About Photography And VR

Posted: Jan 3 2017, 12:14pm CST

 

Qualcomm had claimed that its 835 chip would be quite a deal. Now the company will exhibit all its cards at the CES according to a leaked report. The main strong point about the chip is its battery life but Qualcomm has revealed recent upgrades too which reflect the varying mobile landscape.

Lets start off with virtual reality. The chip offers faster Adreno 540 graphics as well as gives better positional audio. This means the time lapse between what you hear and the motion on the screen is minimal. Shutter bugs will also appreciate this chip.

Image stabilization and Zoom stability will be smooth. This is all possible due to the newly integrated processor and improved graphics. The chip has the ability to improve the sharpness, reduce the noise and give high dynamic range effects.

The chip will be efficient as ever. The chip is physically smaller which allows phones to be thinner and provide more room for batteries. Quick charge 4 will also prove to be a life saver by giving you battery when you left with as little as five minutes of battery.

If you combine this with wireless technology your phone will have noticeable faster speed. Qualcomm is not very vocal about the devices which will use this chip. However it has said that the first hardware will be shipped in the first quarter of 2017.

We can presume though that many of the flagship phones including the Samsung S8 will be featuring this chip.

