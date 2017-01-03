CES 2017: Samsung Launches Galaxy A7, A5 and A3 Smartphones

Just 2 days ahead of CES 2017, Samsung Electronics have just announced the new Galaxy A series. A series by Samsung mobile have gained immense popularity all over the world due to its sleek designs and great performance. According to the company, they are off to make the series even better. The company just announced the 5.7 inches A7, 5.2 inches A5 and a 4.7 inches A3 smartphone. The galaxy series has been refined to a great extent making it marvelous than ever by increasing its overall performance.

According to DJ Koh, the president of Mobile Communications Business, Samsung Electronics, they have redefined the A series in Galaxy to make sure that each customer and owner of the phone gets the finest experience. They have integrated a unique way to approach the design and hardware as well. The Galaxy series is known for its designs and easy to use handling features. Along with that it offers performance phones in a much affordable price as compared to others too. The new A series have gotten a boost in performance without compromising on the design.

The Galaxy A would feature a premium metal frame and a 3D glass back that will give its unique and flawless look. The phones have been given a sleek camera and home key that are pretty nonexistence if you look at the phone. The buttons have been placed in a way that they are pretty easy to use and the phone becomes easy to handle as well.

It will be available in four stylish colors that will include Gold Sand, Blue Mist, Black Sky and Peach Cloud. With the 16MP rear camera the owner will be to capture the best moments of life in the finest way possible. These phones will be water and dust resistant too. The features of Samsung cloud and fingerprint scanner will be a plus too.