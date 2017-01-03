 
 

Ford To Stay In US, Thanks Trump

Posted: Jan 3 2017, 1:26pm CST

 

Ford to Stay in US, Thanks Trump
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

Instead of moving to Mexico, Ford will be investing $700 million to expand its Flat Rock plant and hire 700 new hourly workers to build electric vehicles and self-driving cars alongside what they already produce, the Mustang and Lincoln Continental. They will also cancel their plans for a $1.6 billion plant in San Luis Potosi, Mexico. 

Ford CEO Mark Fields said that the cancellation had nothing to do with workers anywhere, but more on the changing market conditions and the expected increase in larger car sales under Donald Trump.

"We look at all the factors, and our view is we see a more positive U.S. manufacturing business environment under president elect Trump and the pro-growth policies and proposals that he is talking about, so this is a vote of confidence for President-elect Trump and some of the policies that they may be pursuing," Fields said.

Ford was repeatedly part of Trump's campaign last year because they were moving production to Mexico. Trump is still critical of all companies that are using Mexico, including General Motors, which we tweeted about earlier this week.

Fields said that Ford will produce a "new, fully electric SUV with a 300-mile range that it will launch in 2020 and a fully-autonomous vehicle at the Flat Rock plant," according to Freep.

"Make no mistake about it, Ford is a global automaker, but our home is right here in the United States," Fields said. They will produce seven of its 13 new global electrified vehicles in the next five years in the US. "We expect a big change in the next decade on not only the growing affordability but also the consumer acceptance of electrified vehicles," Fields said.

"The reason that we are not building the new plant, the primary reason, is just demand has gone down for small cars," Fields said.

Force Vice Chairman Bill Ford called on Trump this morning to tell him of the decision while Field ran Pence. "They were very pleased that we are investing here in the United States," Fields said.

