 
 

Mariah Carey V. Dick Clark Productions - What Really Happened?

Posted: Jan 3 2017, 2:08pm CST

 

Mariah Carey v. Dick Clark Productions - What Really Happened?
Photo Credit: Getty Images
 

The year that was 2016 is definitely not leaving quietly. The fireworks that happened in Times Square might not have been the only sparks flying. Behind the scenes, Mariah Carey and Dick Clark Productions are trading barbs and not in a good way.

After Carey's somewhat disastrous performance during the New Year's Rockin' Eve celebration, her camp went into overdrive trying to protect her image. They basically said that the producers wanted a "viral moment" that will bring in more viewers next year.

As a response, the production company issued its own statement: 

"As the premier producer of live television events for nearly 50 years, we pride ourselves on our reputation and long-standing relationships with artists. To suggest that dcp (Dick Clark Productions), as producer of music shows including the American Music Awards, Billboard Music Awards, New Year’s Rockin’ Eve and Academy of Country Music Awards, would ever intentionally compromise the success of any artist is defamatory, outrageous and frankly absurd," the statement said. "In very rare instances there are of course technical errors that can occur with live television, however, an initial investigation has indicated that dcp had no involvement in the challenges associated with Ms. Carey’s New Year’s Eve performance. We want to be clear that we have the utmost respect for Ms. Carey as an artist and acknowledge her tremendous accomplishments in the industry."

The performance went off the rails when Carey couldn't sing or lip sync to the prerecorded track. She stumbled through the choreography and eventually gave up.

“It just doesn’t get any better,” she told the crowd and left the stage.

Her publicist, Nicole Perna, told the Associated Press: "Unfortunately, there was nothing she could do to continue with the performance, given the circumstances." She continued to explain that Carey's earpiece didn't work, but the production team seemed to think it would be okay when she went to perform.

"However, that was not the case, and they were again told that her earpiece was not working," Perna said. "Instead of endeavoring to fix the issue so that Mariah could perform, they went live."

Carey herself said nothing of the sort when she tweeted out: "Have a happy and healthy new year everybody! Here's to making more headlines in 2017," after the performance.

According to US Today, Carey didn't have a rehearsal like many of the others performers, including Gloria Estefan attended. Instead, she had a stand-in do it for here even though she was there.

