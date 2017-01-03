There has been a lot of speculation, but now it is official: Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé will headline Coachella 2017. These are two of the most famous and innovative acts of the last few years, so it makes sense. Kendrick, in particular, has been revolutionary, dropping Untilted Unmastered and delivering key guest verses. Beyonce, of course, is Beyonce, and she will always be relevant.

Don't Miss: Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016

This year, the two are up for a combined 11 Grammy nominations, with 9 being for Beyonce. Kendrick's year was last year, when many believed he should have beat Taylor Swift for Album of the Year.

The third headliner will be Radiohead.

Coachella will be in April again this year in Indio California. Over the two weekends (April 14-16 and 21-23) there will be a whole host of performers that will certainly make this a hot ticket yet again.

Other performers at this year's Coachella include Travis Scott, Lil Uzi Vert, Future, and Schoolboy Q, DJ Khaled, DJ Snake, Madeon, Porter Robinson, Marshmello, Kaytranada, Kehlani, the xx, Mac Miller, Tory Lanez, and Lorde. Gucci Mane will also perform.

The full lineup will change throughout the next few days with more information available at the Coachella website. Passes go on sale Wednesday, Jan. 4 at 2 p.m. ET and they will go extremely quickly.