 
 

Berenstain Bears And The Mandela Effect

Posted: Jan 3 2017, 5:22pm CST

 

Berenstain Bears and the Mandela Effect
Credit: Penguin Random House
 

If you are like me, you remember the Berenstain Bears as impossibly long books that the "smart" kids in your elementary school always read. The fuzzy bear family are some of the most beloved characters in children's literature. We've seen them on tv, read their books, and even went to a theme park section with the lessons of Brother and Sister Bear.

 The Bears taught us some of the best lessons we can learn: share, don't bite your nails, and take care of your health. They lived in a tree house and all loved each other a lot.

But the biggest lesson they're teaching us has nothing to do with sharing or taking care of yourself. It has to do with the Mandela Effect and how a ll that we thought we knew is wrong.

The Berenstain Bears

 If the words above look weird to you, it isn't because our spelling is off - it is because that is how the family spells their name. No, it isn't Berenstein Bears, like you may remember.

Do you remember it being Berenstein with an E, not Berenstain with an A?

 If you do, you aren't alone.

Many people, especially millennials, remember it that way. In fact, if you ask anyone about the name, they will severely question all that they know to be true. In fact, many people believe that there was a glitch in the matrix somewhere and the spelling changed.

This theory is largely considered to be one of the most prevalant in the Mandela Effect world because it is so striking to people who remember the books. So much so that people have taken to their attics to find examples of the old spelling. It started back in 2009 on a forum when someone asked why people were mispronouncing the name of the Bear family. The theory kind of died there, but it came back in 2011 in a blog post on Communist Dance Party. It was a bit of a joke, but it hits home on many points that believers relate to now:

"At some point between the years 1986 and 2011, someone traveled back in time and inadvertently altered the timeline of human history so that the Berenstein Bears somehow became the Berenstain Bears," he wrote. "This is why everyone remembers the name incorrectly; it was Berenstein when we were kids, but at some point when we weren't paying attention, someone went back in time and rippled our life experience ever so slightly."

From there, the theory gained legs.

In 2012, another blog, The Wood Between Worlds by a user named Reese, saw an article entitled "The Berenstain Bears: We Are Living in Our Own Parallel Universe." He says that we are all "living in our own parallel universe." 

The read is somewhat confusing, but it does break the theory down into mathematical and scientific terms: "I propose that the universe is a 4-dimensional complex manifold. If you don't se habla math jargon, that means I propose the 3 space dimensions and the 1 time dimensions are actually in themselves complex, meaning they take values of the form a+ib, part "real" and part "imaginary.""

From there, the theory went to Reddit, where it gained a life of its own. 

For more information about the Mandela Effect, please see our guide.

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/46" rel="author">Noel Diem</a>
Noel Diem
Noel passion is to write about geek culture.

 

 

The Latest ...

