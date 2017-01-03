 
 

Pokemon Go Baby Pokemon: What To Know

Niantic announced back in December that they would be adding baby Pokemon to Pokemon Go, but they left a lot unsaid up until now. Now, players are a little in the dark about what they are supposed to do. Here's a round-up of what we know: 

Baby Pokemon in Pokemon Go

Niantic has actually only confirmed the existence of two baby Pokemon, but there will likely be seven babies within the game:

 

  • Cleffa, a baby Clefairy
  • Elekid, a baby Electabuzz
  • Igglypuff, a baby Jigglypuff
  • Magby, a baby Magmar
  • Pichu, a baby Pikachu
  • Smoochum, a baby Jynx
  • Togepi, a baby Togetic
If you look int he PokeDex, you can tell thanks to the evolution chain for the Pokemon. They have been updated to include babies. These are babies from the second generation - there aren't any babies from other Pokemon generations yet.

 

How to Get Baby Pokemon in Pokemon Go

You can only get Baby Pokemon from eggs, you cannot catch them in the wild. If you have been hoarding eggs for a while, that won't help you. You can only get them from eggs that you got after the update, according to CNET.

Players were reporting that the babies game from 2km eggs, but they also come from different eggs. Of course, there is a pattern that you can expect.

Picchu, Cleffa, and Igglybuff come from 2km eggs, just like you can get Pikachu, Clefairy, and Jigglypuff from 2km eggs. Elekid and Magby hatch from 10km eggs. Togepi comes from a 5km egg, even though you can't get the adult version in an egg.

Once you hatch a baby, the PokeDex will update to 173 entries for the babies and new Pokemon.

What Do I Do With the Babies in Pokemon Go

Babies can be powered up so that they can fight in gyms and they can be evolved into their adult forms, which you probably won't want to go.

Of course, Togepi is an exception. He evolves into a Togetic, which you can't find in the wild.

Really the only reason you would want to evolve your baby Pokemon is to get an adult with higher stats, but you might want to save that for if you get more than one.

