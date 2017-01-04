 
 

NASA's New Space Mission Will Study Black Holes And Other Extreme Objects

Posted: Jan 4 2017, 12:32am CST | by , Updated: Jan 4 2017, 1:26am CST, in News | Latest Science News

 

NASA, s New Space Mission will Study Black Holes and Other Extreme Objects
An artist's impression of black hole. Credit: Ute Kraus
 

The mission is expected to launch in 2020 and could help solve longstanding mysteries of the universe

For the first time, NASA is planning to send a science mission to explore some of the most enigmatic and extreme astronomical objects in the universe, including supermassive black holes and pulsating neutron stars. The mission is expected to launch at the end of the decade and could provide researchers the necessary data to address key questions about the mysterious of the universe.

Don't Miss: Latest Science and Medical Discoveries

The mission Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer (IXPE) will carry three space telescopes with powerful instruments mounted on them, capable of measuring polarization or light waves emitted from the exotic, hidden objects. For instance, a black hole is an almost invisible body in space. Its gravitational pull is so strong that nothing, not even light, can escape. However, black hole’s innermost zones emit X-rays as it swallows nearby material. The bright flashes of X-ray cannot be detected from the Earth’s surface, as they are absorbed by our atmosphere, and hence must be studied from space. 

“We cannot directly image what’s going on near objects like black holes and neutron stars, but studying the polarization of X-rays emitting from their surrounding environments reveals the physics of these enigmatic objects,” said Paul Hertz, astrophysics division director for the Science Mission Directorate at NASA.

“NASA has a great history of launching observatories in the Astrophysics Explorers Program with new and unique observational capabilities. IXPE will open a new window on the universe for astronomers to peer through. Today, we can only guess what we will find.”

Black holes come in various sizes. There are at least two known types of black holes – depending on their mass. Stellar black holes that are formed with the collapse of a dying star and supermassive black holes that are millions or billions times massive than sun. The existence of intermediate-mass black holes is still unclear. With X-ray visions and other techniques, researchers can monitor turbulent and extreme environments around black holes and could help solve some longstanding mysteries.

The Imaging X-ray Polarimetry Explorer mission, scheduled for launch in 2020, will cost $188 million.

Comments

You May Like

The Author


Hira Bashir covers daily affairs around the world.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

World’s Highest Bridge Opens in Southwest China

World’s Highest Bridge Opens in Southwest China

10 hours ago, 2:52pm CST

Scientist Aim to &quot;De-Extinct&quot; Ancient Cow

Scientist Aim to "De-Extinct" Ancient Cow

10 hours ago, 2:36pm CST

Geologist Finds Dolphin-Like Reptile Fossil in South Texas

Geologist Accidentally Finds Dolphin-Like Reptile Fossil in South Texas

13 hours ago, 11:53am CST

SpaceX Aims to Resume Launches on Jan. 8

SpaceX Aims to Resume Launches on Jan. 8

13 hours ago, 11:51am CST

Pokemon Go Baby Pokemon: What to Know

Pokemon Go Baby Pokemon: What to Know

7 hours ago

Berenstain Bears and the Mandela Effect

Berenstain Bears and the Mandela Effect

8 hours ago, 5:22pm CST

Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé will Headline Coachella 2017

Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé will Headline Coachella 2017

9 hours ago, 4:02pm CST

Mariah Carey v. Dick Clark Productions - What Really Happened?

Mariah Carey v. Dick Clark Productions - What Really Happened?

11 hours ago, 2:08pm CST

Ford to Stay in US, Thanks Trump

Ford to Stay in US, Thanks Trump

12 hours ago, 1:26pm CST

Samsung Galaxy S7 Users Complain About Camera Glass Shattering By Itself

Samsung Galaxy S7 Users Complain About Camera Glass Shattering By Itself

12 hours ago, 12:30pm CST

CES 2017: Samsung Launches Galaxy A7, A5 and A3 Smartphones

CES 2017: Samsung Launches Galaxy A7, A5 and A3 Smartphones

13 hours ago, 12:20pm CST

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 is All About Photography and VR

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 is All About Photography and VR

13 hours ago, 12:14pm CST

Megyn Kelly Leaves Fox for NBC

Megyn Kelly Leaves Fox for NBC

13 hours ago, 12:14pm CST

Galaxy S8 will Include a Continuum Like Feature Named as the Samsung Desktop Experience

Galaxy S8 will Include a Continuum Like Feature Named as the Samsung Desktop Experience

13 hours ago, 11:49am CST

Latest Report Claims Samsung S8 is Currently Under Testing In China

Latest Report Claims Samsung S8 is Currently Under Testing In China

13 hours ago, 11:44am CST


Featured News

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

NASA is Building an Ice House on Mars

NASA is Building an Ice House on Mars

 
Super Bowl 2017 Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

CES 2017: Roll out the Red Carpet for Stars

CES 2017: Roll out the Red Carpet for Stars



Latest Science News

World’s Highest Bridge Opens in Southwest China

World’s Highest Bridge Opens in Southwest China

10 hours ago, 2:52pm CST

Scientist Aim to &quot;De-Extinct&quot; Ancient Cow

Scientist Aim to "De-Extinct" Ancient Cow

10 hours ago, 2:36pm CST

Geologist Finds Dolphin-Like Reptile Fossil in South Texas

Geologist Accidentally Finds Dolphin-Like Reptile Fossil in South Texas

13 hours ago, 11:53am CST

SpaceX Aims to Resume Launches on Jan. 8

SpaceX Aims to Resume Launches on Jan. 8

13 hours ago, 11:51am CST

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

Pokemon Go Baby Pokemon: What to Know

Pokemon Go Baby Pokemon: What to Know

7 hours ago

Berenstain Bears and the Mandela Effect

Berenstain Bears and the Mandela Effect

8 hours ago, 5:22pm CST

Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé will Headline Coachella 2017

Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé will Headline Coachella 2017

9 hours ago, 4:02pm CST

World’s Highest Bridge Opens in Southwest China

World’s Highest Bridge Opens in Southwest China

10 hours ago, 2:52pm CST

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.