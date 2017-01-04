 
 

CES 2017: Energysquare Sticker Enables To Wireless Charge IPhones

Posted: Jan 4 2017, 2:32am CST | by , in News | CES

 

EnergySquare
 

Maybe we do not have to wait for Apple to add wireless charging to the iPhone.

A new technology can wireless charge almost any device including those without in-built wireless charging capabilities, such as Apple's iPhone and iPad.

The wireless charger developed by a French start-up, called Energysquare, was witnessed by CNET during the on-going CES trade show in Las Vegas.

Energysquare consists of a charging pad and a sticker that is placed on the back of a device. The sticker sports two electrodes along with a Micro-USB, USB-C or Lightning connector that is plugged into the device's charging port.

Once the device is placed on the pad, it starts charging.

One of the limitations of the sticker is that it blocks the device's charging port and if you want to charge the device normal way, the sticker needs to be removed -- a flaw the company has acknowledged and promised that the upgraded version will include a port on the backside as well.

"Unlike other wireless chargers, which use electromagnetic induction, Energysquare relies on electric conduction. This allows for multiple devices to charge at once and at speeds that are comparable to a normal charge," the report noted.

Energysquare is priced at $89 and comes with a charging pad and five stickers.

According to a report on CNET on Tuesday, the company launched a Kickstarter campaign in May 2016 and is promising to ship the product in the coming months.

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/59" rel="author">IANS</a>
The Indo-Asian News Service (IANS) was established in 1986, initially to serve as an information bridge between India and its thriving Diaspora in North America. Now IANS is a full-fledged wire agency, putting out news 24x7 from around the world.

 

 

