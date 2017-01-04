 
 

CES 2017: LG Showcases Expanded 2017 Audio Lineup

Posted: Jan 4 2017, 3:23am CST | by , in News | CES

 

CES 2017: LG Showcases Expanded 2017 Audio Lineup
  • From Dolby Atmos Sound Bar to Party Speakers, LG Has Something to Appeal to All Audiophiles in 2017
 

The audio quality is going to get much better in the future.

The consumers electronics show (CES) is held each year in America in order to provide a platform for all the electronics makers out there to have the platform to showcase their best technology.

Don't Miss: Hottest CES 2017 Announcements

The CES certainly has become a hub for all the giant electronics makers and the new ones in the field as well. The best part about each year’s CES is that it tends to produce a number of new and innovative gadgets in the market that become pretty successful too.

This year the CES 2017 is being held in Las Vegas at Nevada from 4th to 8th January, 2017. Among the tech giants that are going to show up in the event, LG is leading the place as well.

LG is coming with a number of new products for its consumers in order to provide a better living standard for sure. A large number of new devices are dedicated to the audio and music experience by the company which is the reason they are coming with the number of audio devices in their audio line up. 

The newest LG audio devices will be able to synch with the premium TV’s of the company and will be able to enhance the music experience for the consumers.

The company is launching the next dimension of sound bars for TVs through the new SJ9 which are termed as cutting edge speakers for home TVs and theater systems. 

The speakers will be able to provide high quality sound on a 3 dimensional version making it a great way to listen to any kind of music. Audio device will have the ability to through music just over the head of listener making it a perfect choice. These are loud and certainly pretty fun. 

“LG’s exciting 2017 audio lineup features powerful sound capabilities and sophisticated designs for all consumers, from audiophiles demanding absolute sound fidelity to more casual listeners,” said Brian Kwon, president and CEO of LG’s Home Entertainment Company.

“The stunning new audio products on display at CES this year demonstrate LG’s commitment to offering a diverse range of audio products that are perfect for any place and any occasion.”

CES 2017 visitors can see LG’s newest advanced audio products in the Las Vegas Convention Center at Booth #11100 in Central Hall). CES 2017 will run through 5-8 January in Las Vegas, NV. 

Comments

You May Like

The Author


M. Affan covers the hottest news that captivate the web today.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

CES 2017: Sleep Number Debuts 360 Smart Bed

CES 2017: Sleep Number Debuts 360 Smart Bed

4 minutes ago

CES 2017: Energysquare Sticker Enables to Wireless Charge iPhones

CES 2017: Energysquare Sticker Enables to Wireless Charge iPhones

1 hour ago

CES 2017: Samsung Launches Galaxy A7, A5 and A3 Smartphones

CES 2017: Samsung Launches Galaxy A7, A5 and A3 Smartphones

16 hours ago, 12:20pm CST

CES 2017: LG Previews Advanced AI Robots

CES 2017: LG Previews Advanced AI Robots

16 hours ago, 11:39am CST

10-fold Surge in Green Technology can Help Meet Climate Targets

10-fold Surge in Green Technology can Help Meet Climate Targets

2 hours ago

NASA, s New Space Mission will Study Black Holes and Other Extreme Objects

NASA's New Space Mission will Study Black Holes and Other Extreme Objects

3 hours ago

Pokemon Go Baby Pokemon: What to Know

Pokemon Go Baby Pokemon: What to Know

10 hours ago

Berenstain Bears and the Mandela Effect

Berenstain Bears and the Mandela Effect

11 hours ago, 5:22pm CST

Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé will Headline Coachella 2017

Kendrick Lamar and Beyoncé will Headline Coachella 2017

12 hours ago, 4:02pm CST

World’s Highest Bridge Opens in Southwest China

World’s Highest Bridge Opens in Southwest China

13 hours ago, 2:52pm CST

Scientist Aim to &quot;De-Extinct&quot; Ancient Cow

Scientist Aim to "De-Extinct" Ancient Cow

13 hours ago, 2:36pm CST

Mariah Carey v. Dick Clark Productions - What Really Happened?

Mariah Carey v. Dick Clark Productions - What Really Happened?

14 hours ago, 2:08pm CST

Ford to Stay in US, Thanks Trump

Ford to Stay in US, Thanks Trump

14 hours ago, 1:26pm CST

Samsung Galaxy S7 Users Complain About Camera Glass Shattering By Itself

Samsung Galaxy S7 Users Complain About Camera Glass Shattering By Itself

15 hours ago, 12:30pm CST

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 is All About Photography and VR

The Qualcomm Snapdragon 835 is All About Photography and VR

16 hours ago, 12:14pm CST


Featured News

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

NASA is Building an Ice House on Mars

NASA is Building an Ice House on Mars

 
Super Bowl 2017 Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

CES 2017: Roll out the Red Carpet for Stars

CES 2017: Roll out the Red Carpet for Stars



CES

CES 2017: Sleep Number Debuts 360 Smart Bed

CES 2017: Sleep Number Debuts 360 Smart Bed

4 minutes ago

CES 2017: Energysquare Sticker Enables to Wireless Charge iPhones

CES 2017: Energysquare Sticker Enables to Wireless Charge iPhones

1 hour ago

CES 2017: Samsung Launches Galaxy A7, A5 and A3 Smartphones

CES 2017: Samsung Launches Galaxy A7, A5 and A3 Smartphones

16 hours ago, 12:20pm CST

CES 2017: LG Previews Advanced AI Robots

CES 2017: LG Previews Advanced AI Robots

16 hours ago, 11:39am CST

More CES Stories



Latest News

CES 2017: Sleep Number Debuts 360 Smart Bed

CES 2017: Sleep Number Debuts 360 Smart Bed

4 minutes ago

CES 2017: Energysquare Sticker Enables to Wireless Charge iPhones

CES 2017: Energysquare Sticker Enables to Wireless Charge iPhones

1 hour ago

10-fold Surge in Green Technology can Help Meet Climate Targets

10-fold Surge in Green Technology can Help Meet Climate Targets

2 hours ago

NASA, s New Space Mission will Study Black Holes and Other Extreme Objects

NASA's New Space Mission will Study Black Holes and Other Extreme Objects

3 hours ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.