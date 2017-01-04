CES 2017: LG Showcases Expanded 2017 Audio Lineup

The consumers electronics show (CES) is held each year in America in order to provide a platform for all the electronics makers out there to have the platform to showcase their best technology.

The CES certainly has become a hub for all the giant electronics makers and the new ones in the field as well. The best part about each year’s CES is that it tends to produce a number of new and innovative gadgets in the market that become pretty successful too.

This year the CES 2017 is being held in Las Vegas at Nevada from 4th to 8th January, 2017. Among the tech giants that are going to show up in the event, LG is leading the place as well.

LG is coming with a number of new products for its consumers in order to provide a better living standard for sure. A large number of new devices are dedicated to the audio and music experience by the company which is the reason they are coming with the number of audio devices in their audio line up.

The newest LG audio devices will be able to synch with the premium TV’s of the company and will be able to enhance the music experience for the consumers.

The company is launching the next dimension of sound bars for TVs through the new SJ9 which are termed as cutting edge speakers for home TVs and theater systems.

The speakers will be able to provide high quality sound on a 3 dimensional version making it a great way to listen to any kind of music. Audio device will have the ability to through music just over the head of listener making it a perfect choice. These are loud and certainly pretty fun.

“LG’s exciting 2017 audio lineup features powerful sound capabilities and sophisticated designs for all consumers, from audiophiles demanding absolute sound fidelity to more casual listeners,” said Brian Kwon, president and CEO of LG’s Home Entertainment Company.

“The stunning new audio products on display at CES this year demonstrate LG’s commitment to offering a diverse range of audio products that are perfect for any place and any occasion.”

CES 2017 visitors can see LG’s newest advanced audio products in the Las Vegas Convention Center at Booth #11100 in Central Hall). CES 2017 will run through 5-8 January in Las Vegas, NV.