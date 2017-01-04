 
 

CES 2017: Sleep Number Debuts 360 Smart Bed

Posted: Jan 4 2017, 4:19am CST

 

The Sleep Number 360 smart bed intuitively senses and automatically adjusts comfort to keep both partners sleeping soundly all night.
  • CES Innovation Awards Winner
  • Best of Innovation Honoree in Home Appliances
  • The Only Bed that Goes to Work When You Go to Sleep
 

Technology is certainly making daily life pretty comfortable and we are getting new home appliances packed with technology that makes them easier to use than ever.

CES each year in the perfect opportunity to have the best kind of home appliance experience to get to the most comfortable of living. This is the reason a number of home appliance companies tend to introduce new products each year.

The Sleep Number which is a household bed making company was already an honoree nominee for the Best of Innovation in home appliances at the CES 2017.

The company yet again has come with a great appliance that is perfectly fit for your healthy and comfortable lifestyle. They have launched the Sleep Number 360 Smart Bed which is an iconic and pretty smart bed in its own self. 

“Today we are excited to unveil the future of sleep: the Sleep Number 360 smart bed, a revolutionary product that redefines what people should expect from their bed,” said Shelly Ibach, Select Comfort president and chief executive officer.

“A great night of quality sleep is essential to a healthy mind, body and soul. Consumers love that the Sleep Number 360 smart bed automatically adjusts during the night to ensure you have your best sleep ever.”

The company is known for its 30 years of innovation history. The Sleep Number 360 Smart Bed is latest inclusion in the family. It works on the model of biometric sleep tracking. The bed automatically sense the level of sleep and thus adjusts its self-according to the person sleeping on it.

The company is aiming to introduce quality sleep time through this kind of bed. They are opting for a more better and quality sleep providing institute by making the bed synch according to the sleep cycles of the people using it. 

The bed will have the ability to adjust itself according to the comfort of the sleeping person throughout the night. It will have the ability to detect snoring of the sleeping human on bed and will be able to adjust accordingly in order to avoid snoring in the night. The bed will have the features such as foot warming for a faster sleep and alarm as well. 

The Sleep Number 360 smart mattresses and adjustable bases new features include:

Self-adjusting comfort throughout the night using ResponsiveAir technology

Automatic snore detection and adjustment using Sensing SleepIQ biometrics

Foot-warming to fall asleep faster through SleepIQ and Rapid Sleep Onset technology

Smart alarm feature awakens at the optimal moment

Sleep Number new beds and bases will be available for sale in all Sleep Number stores and online, beginning in the first half of 2017. CES 2017 visitors can see the Sleep Number 360 smart beds and bases in Las Vegas at company's CES booth 43013 in Sands Halls A-D.

CES 2017 will run through 5-8 Jan. in Las Vegas, NV.

