 
 

CES 2017: Fiat Debuts Chrysler Portal Concept Electric Vehcile

Posted: Jan 4 2017, 4:29am CST

 

Fiat Chrysler Automobiles reveals its Chrysler Portal concept vehicle at CES 2017 in Las Vegas.
  • Fiat introduces the concept of Portal, the future EV for Millennials at CES 2017
 

The Chrysler Portal is said to be the future car for everyone

According to the company, Chrysler Portal is the car created for Millennials by the millennials. The concept was showcased in the CES 2017 which is being held these days in Las Vegas, NV.

This car is fully electronics and is a minivan, according to AutoBlog. The Chrysler Portal concept seems to use a lot of glass and LED in the body of car. It looks like they have taken the concept off the concept which was introduced by Mercedes in the year 2017.

If we look at the concept in detail, it looks like a highly designed minivan for sure. It will sit on the 118.3 inches wheelbase making it a little smaller than the Pacifica. The design just looks a little UN real as any kind of concept car cannot work on an impractical kind of wheelbase or design.

As many companies have introduced concepts in the past that were so out of the domain that they never went a step ahead than being in the first stages of being a concept. This Chrysler Portal concept is looking like a far too stretched concept as well. 

The minivan will have a big double sliding door and its dash certainly looks exquisite. The dash of the vehicle tends to appear clear of the cutter as there is minimal attachments made on the dash.

The battery will be placed in the bottom of car which will be a 100kWh battery. It will be enough to drive at least 250 miles per charge.

A single motor will send power to the front wheels of the vehicle’s features such as self-driving, automatic turning of self-driving, a wireless network, safety measurements will be the highlight of this Chrysler Portal concept. 

CES 2017 will run through 5-8 Jan. in Las Vegas, NV.

