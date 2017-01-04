 
 

CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

Posted: Jan 4 2017, 4:36am CST

 

Credit: The Verge
The VR is going to get more exciting than ever

CES 2017 which is in full bloom these days will see some great concepts in the coming few days. Yesterday the first day of CES 2017 ended on a great successful notch.

As it was predicted earlier that a number of companies will come up with VR and AR technology gadgets, it looks like Lenovo was the first one to work on it.

The company just introduced a new headset at CES 2017 that will be a windows platform holographic device. The company has made sure through this device that the windows customers get to have the finest holographic experience by putting on these headsets as well. 

It is bong said that this holographic set will be released for public in April 2017 after the Windows 10 have made its proper appearance in the market. With the launch of this latest windows, a new gadget will be here to make its experience pretty cool as well. 

The device which actually is headset is only 350 gms in weight. The device features 1440x1440 OLED displays which are two in number. It will have the ability to showcase higher resolution that Oculus Rift or the famous HTV Vive which already had made it pretty cool in the eyes of VR headset lovers.

The device will offer 6 degrees of inside out tracking for the wearer as well. It has two front camera which are mounted on the top front of device. This will allow the augmented reality applications to work without the aid of any extra cameras on the front. 

The price of these headsets has not been revealed by Lenovo. However we are expecting it to be somewhere between $300-$400, according to The Verge. This will make it compete pretty successfully with the devices that are available for more than $500.

