 
 

CES 2017: Fiat Chrysler Demonstrates Android Auto System

Posted: Jan 4 2017, 4:53am CST

 

  • FCA and Google Collaborate on a Uconnect System Concept Powered by Android
 

FCA to reveal features of open-source Android system at the CES 2017 Las Vegas. The company has made a new android infotainment system for cars.

Fiat Chrysler is working pretty rigorously working for the autonomous vehicles and pretty bust these in developing ones as well. The company was also aiming in order to bring the self-driving technology to the greatest par in order to make it safer for the consumer.

This is the reason that Fiat’s test cars which are being driven in numerous states of America are being tested according to a number of autonomous software that are developed by the technology experts at the company.

This is the reason that Fiat will be launching Unconnect at the CES 2017. The company has dubbed this system as the android based infotainment system. The many cars by Fiat Chrysler currently are featuring the in dash head units that tend to synch with ones phone’s iOS or android system.

The system is supposed to work accordingly through Apple’s Car Play or Android Auto as per the preferred choice of the driver. Thus including of this new android system won’t be a new thing but will surely help the driver to sort many new features in the case with a lot of ease. 

A hands-on concept demonstration of the power of combining Uconnect with Android is on display at CES, Jan. 5-8, inside a Chrysler 300 sedan. FCA is working with Google to make next-generation connected car systems enabled by the power of an open platform and ecosystem of Android.

“This collaboration with Google has been an extremely beneficial opportunity for both companies to explore how in-vehicle infotainment and connectivity technology continues to evolve, and what it takes to meet consumers’ increasing desire for innovation of information with minimal distraction,” says Chris Barman, Head of Electrical Engineering, FCA.

“With Android, we are able to maintain our unique and intuitive Uconnect user interface, all while integrating our easy-to-use systems with Android’s features and ecosystem of applications.”

The new Uconnect concept that is introduced by Fiat Chrysler will be a based on the latest Android version which is 7.0 Nougat. The smartphone’s functionality with the car will make sure that a number of applications are easily accessed by the user through this software. 

Fiat Chrysler and Google have done research and testing of almost 8 months in the domain of self-driving technology.

The best thing is that they have covered enough miles that they now know the potential of this system and the ways to make it safe. Thus inclusion of this android system will actually come from a credible source. 

“Google is committed to building Android as a turn-key automotive platform that integrates deeply with the vehicle in a safe and seamless way,” said Patrick Brady, Director of Android Engineering, Google.

“This collaboration with FCA brings together the industry standard for connected car systems with Android to create powerful infotainment systems designed for the digital age.”

CES 2017 visitors can get one-on-one demonstrations of this new Uconnect system powered by the latest version of Android, 7.0 Nougat, which includes core infotainment features such as radio and comfort controls, at the FCA exhibit #6306 at the Las Vegas Convention Center from Thursday, Jan. 5 – Sunday, Jan. 8.

