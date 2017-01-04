 
 

Faraday Future FF 91 EV Promises An Estimated 378 Mile Range

Posted: Jan 4 2017, 5:06am CST | by , in News | CES

 

Faraday Future FF 91 EV Promises an estimated 378 mile Range
 

Faraday Future FF 91 is the firm's first production vehicle and can be reserved now for $5,000 down

Things haven't exactly been going smoothly over at Faraday Future with rumors flying that the company might be in trouble. In fact, the CEO left the company a few days back ahead of CES 2017 only throwing fuel on the flames of the rumors. That didn't stop Faraday Future from rolling ot its new vehicle at CES, and the vehicle isn't that sexy and sporty car we have seen in the past.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The new vehicle is called the FF 91 and it looks like a modern version of that '70s station wagon that your aunt owned. It's not exactly ugly, but the FF 91 is certainly no Tesla Model S in the looks department. Faraday Future is so sure they will be entering production with the FF 91 that it is allowing interested buyers to reserve their own copy for $5,000 and the firm says that money is refundable if you change your mind.

The first 300 orders placed will have the chance to upgrade their order to the exclusive launch series called the Alliance Edition come March. The VPA powertrain used in the FF 91 is a proprietary system that has a monocoque vehicle structure with the chassis and body being a single form. Faraday Future says that this design provides improvement in vehicle rigidity, safety, and handling.

AWD is available on the vehicles for traction and control, the VPA also houses the battery tech and there are multiple motors and battery configurations available. The basic drive system is a multi-motor system sending all power to the rear wheels. Peak power output s 783 kW, or about 1050hp giving the car a 0-60mph time of 2.39 seconds.

Faraday estimates the vehicle to have a 378 mile driving range per charge and to be able to charge to 50% capacity in 4.5 hours at 240V, the charger is included with the vehicle. The car is also festooned with sensors and a retractable Lidar sensor for autonomous driving and the driverless valet parking feature. Production is planned to start in 2018 and the MSRP for the FF 91 is unannounced.

Comments

You May Like

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/3" rel="author">Shane McGlaun</a>
Tech and Car expert Shane McGlaun (Google) reports about what's new in these two sectors. His extensive experience in testing cars, computer hardware and consumer electronics enable him to effectively qualify new products and trends. If you want us review your product, please contact Shane.
Shane can be contacted directly at shane@i4u.com.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

Acer Z301CT is the world&#039;s first 21:9 curved display with eye tracking tech

Acer Z301CT is the world's first 21:9 curved display with eye tracking tech

4 minutes ago

Acer Predator 21 X is the first notebook to place in a 21-inch curved screen

Acer Predator 21 X is the first notebook to pack in a 21-inch curved screen

26 minutes ago

Samsung QLED TVs unveiled ahead of CES 2017, promise to redefine TV

Samsung QLED TVs unveiled ahead of CES 2017, promise to redefine TV

45 minutes ago

CES 2017: Fiat Chrysler Demonstrates Android Auto System

CES 2017: Fiat Chrysler Demonstrates Android Auto System

1 hour ago

New Organ Discovered in Human Body

New Organ Discovered in Human Body

26 minutes ago

NASA Will Resume Vibration Testing of James Webb Telescope This Month

NASA Will Resume Vibration Testing of James Webb Telescope This Month

32 minutes ago

CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

1 hour ago

Making the Lego Mercedes-Benz Arocs Drive Remote Controlled Is Awesome

Making the Lego Mercedes-Benz Arocs Drive Remote Controlled Is Awesome

1 hour ago

CES 2017: Fiat Debuts Chrysler Portal Concept Electric Vehcile

CES 2017: Fiat Debuts Chrysler Portal Concept Electric Vehcile

1 hour ago

CES 2017: Sleep Number Debuts 360 Smart Bed

CES 2017: Sleep Number Debuts 360 Smart Bed

1 hour ago

CES 2017: LG Showcases Expanded 2017 Audio Lineup

CES 2017: LG Showcases Expanded 2017 Audio Lineup

2 hours ago

CES 2017: Energysquare Sticker Enables to Wireless Charge iPhones

CES 2017: Energysquare Sticker Enables to Wireless Charge iPhones

3 hours ago

10-fold Surge in Green Technology can Help Meet Climate Targets

10-fold Surge in Green Technology can Help Meet Climate Targets

4 hours ago

NASA, s New Space Mission will Study Black Holes and Other Extreme Objects

NASA's New Space Mission will Study Black Holes and Other Extreme Objects

5 hours ago

Pokemon Go Baby Pokemon: What to Know

Pokemon Go Baby Pokemon: What to Know

11 hours ago


Featured News

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

NASA is Building an Ice House on Mars

NASA is Building an Ice House on Mars

 
Super Bowl 2017 Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

CES 2017: Roll out the Red Carpet for Stars

CES 2017: Roll out the Red Carpet for Stars



CES

Acer Z301CT is the world&#039;s first 21:9 curved display with eye tracking tech

Acer Z301CT is the world's first 21:9 curved display with eye tracking tech

4 minutes ago

Acer Predator 21 X is the first notebook to place in a 21-inch curved screen

Acer Predator 21 X is the first notebook to pack in a 21-inch curved screen

26 minutes ago

Samsung QLED TVs unveiled ahead of CES 2017, promise to redefine TV

Samsung QLED TVs unveiled ahead of CES 2017, promise to redefine TV

45 minutes ago

CES 2017: Fiat Chrysler Demonstrates Android Auto System

CES 2017: Fiat Chrysler Demonstrates Android Auto System

1 hour ago

More CES Stories



Latest News

Acer Z301CT is the world&#039;s first 21:9 curved display with eye tracking tech

Acer Z301CT is the world's first 21:9 curved display with eye tracking tech

4 minutes ago

New Organ Discovered in Human Body

New Organ Discovered in Human Body

26 minutes ago

Acer Predator 21 X is the first notebook to place in a 21-inch curved screen

Acer Predator 21 X is the first notebook to pack in a 21-inch curved screen

26 minutes ago

NASA Will Resume Vibration Testing of James Webb Telescope This Month

NASA Will Resume Vibration Testing of James Webb Telescope This Month

32 minutes ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.