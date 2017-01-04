Faraday Future FF 91 EV Promises an estimated 378 mile Range

Things haven't exactly been going smoothly over at Faraday Future with rumors flying that the company might be in trouble. In fact, the CEO left the company a few days back ahead of CES 2017 only throwing fuel on the flames of the rumors. That didn't stop Faraday Future from rolling ot its new vehicle at CES, and the vehicle isn't that sexy and sporty car we have seen in the past.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Ads

The new vehicle is called the FF 91 and it looks like a modern version of that '70s station wagon that your aunt owned. It's not exactly ugly, but the FF 91 is certainly no Tesla Model S in the looks department. Faraday Future is so sure they will be entering production with the FF 91 that it is allowing interested buyers to reserve their own copy for $5,000 and the firm says that money is refundable if you change your mind.

The first 300 orders placed will have the chance to upgrade their order to the exclusive launch series called the Alliance Edition come March. The VPA powertrain used in the FF 91 is a proprietary system that has a monocoque vehicle structure with the chassis and body being a single form. Faraday Future says that this design provides improvement in vehicle rigidity, safety, and handling.

AWD is available on the vehicles for traction and control, the VPA also houses the battery tech and there are multiple motors and battery configurations available. The basic drive system is a multi-motor system sending all power to the rear wheels. Peak power output s 783 kW, or about 1050hp giving the car a 0-60mph time of 2.39 seconds.

Faraday estimates the vehicle to have a 378 mile driving range per charge and to be able to charge to 50% capacity in 4.5 hours at 240V, the charger is included with the vehicle. The car is also festooned with sensors and a retractable Lidar sensor for autonomous driving and the driverless valet parking feature. Production is planned to start in 2018 and the MSRP for the FF 91 is unannounced.