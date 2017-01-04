 
 

Samsung QLED TVs Unveiled Ahead Of CES 2017, Promise To Redefine TV

Posted: Jan 4 2017, 5:25am CST

 

Samsung QLED TVs unveiled ahead of CES 2017, promise to redefine TV

Samsung QLED TVs unveiled ahead of CES 2017, promise to redefine TV
Samsung QLED TVs unveiled ahead of CES 2017, promise to redefine TV
 

Samsung's new QLED TVs will come in 65-inch screen sizes, no word on smaller sets

Samsung held an event last night a bit ahead of the kickoff for CES 2017. The event was to give the world a first look at the new TVs Samsung would be showing off during CES and the TVs look fantastic. The new line is called the QLED TV and Samsung promises big things from the series claiming that the QLED line will "redefine the television category and usher in a new era of TV."

"Samsung's QLED TVs deliver today's most remarkable picture, with stunning brightness, the deepest black levels, and most of all, pure and rich colors, thanks to our new Quantum dot technology," Hyun Suk Kim, President of the Visual Display Business at Samsung Electronics said.

Samsung didn't give up all the details on the QLED TVs during the event, presumably details will come once CES 2017 kicks off in earnest this week. What we do know is that the QLED TVs use a new metal Quantum dot material allowing for enhanced color performance, very deep blacks, and rich details in all viewing environments and will come in 65-inch screen sizes. Samsung also showed off a unified and simple user interface to make it easier for customers to operate its new smart TVs, which the QLED line is presumably part of.

A couple new features that will turn up on Samsung Smart TVs include a Sports system that is customizable to display a summary of the viewers favorite sports teams and games. Music is able to identify any song that is played on a TV show. I know we have all probably wondered who sang a song we heard in the background of a show before, the new music feature will answer that question. We will be keeping an ear to the ground for more details on the QLED TVs Samsung has shown off.

Samsung QLED TVs unveiled ahead of CES 2017, promise to redefine TV
Samsung QLED TVs unveiled ahead of CES 2017, promise to redefine TV

