 
 

NASA Will Resume Vibration Testing Of James Webb Telescope This Month

Posted: Jan 4 2017, 5:37am CST | by , in News | Latest Science News

 

NASA Will Resume Vibration Testing of James Webb Telescope This Month
Computer graphic rendering of NASA's James Webb Space Telescope Credits: Northrop Grumman
 

NASA Scientists will Resume James Webb Telescope’s Test in January that Stopped Unexpectedly

Space scientists do vibration tests to check the fitness of spacecraft and instruments, like telescopes. NASA recently had routine test of James Webb Space Telescope and found some changes in its structure’s motion. The scientists stopped the test to see the reason behind these changes.

Don't Miss: Top 100 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016 Photos

The responses helped scientists team to analyze different scenarios. The team has successfully performed three low level tests for telescopes vibrations, and had nearly reached the main cause.

Both ultrasonic and visual tests of telescope are fine. The team is now reviewing its research, and conclusion, and it’s planning to resume the vibration test in January, stated Eric Smith, program director for NASA's James Webb Space Telescope, NASA Headquarters in Washington.

NASA Scientists test the instruments to find their real condition instead of following their opinion about the condition, said Paul Geithner, deputy project manager – technical for the Webb telescope at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.

On Dec 3, while doing the vibration test at NASA Goddard, the team found unexpected changes through accelerometers attached to the telescopes. The test stopped by default to save the hardware. The whole event happened in just fraction of seconds at a certain frequency, like one note lower than the lowest note on a piano.

NASA's James Webb Space Telescope sits in a clean tent before vibration testing at NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center in Greenbelt, Maryland.
Credits: NASA's Goddard Space Flight Center/Chris Gunn

NASA does the vibration tests at acoustics and vibration test facilities to see if the spacecraft is working well and is ready for the flight. High levels of vibrations are created by the spacecraft, so the ground test checks the vibration. The component that tests the vibration is either too small like a few ounces, or it’s too large like a huge structure. 

The test on James Webb Space Telescope ensures the engineers and scientists that the spacecraft and its instruments are ready for launch from French Guiana in 2018.

The test showed unexpected responses, because Webb telescope is more complex than any other instrument. Scientists can’t predict the results of future tests, but the purpose is to find any issues with the instrument that could be solved before the launch.

Comments

You May Like

The Author

<a href="/latest_stories/all/all/20" rel="author">Sumayah Aamir</a>
Sumayah Aamir (Google+) has deep experience in analyzing the latest trends.

 

 

Advertisement

Comments

comments powered by Disqus

Share this Story

Follow Us
Follow I4U News on Twitter
Follow I4U News on Facebook

Read the Latest from I4U News

10-fold Surge in Green Technology can Help Meet Climate Targets

10-fold Surge in Green Technology can Help Meet Climate Targets

3 hours ago

NASA, s New Space Mission will Study Black Holes and Other Extreme Objects

NASA's New Space Mission will Study Black Holes and Other Extreme Objects

5 hours ago

World’s Highest Bridge Opens in Southwest China

World’s Highest Bridge Opens in Southwest China

14 hours ago, 2:52pm CST

Scientist Aim to &quot;De-Extinct&quot; Ancient Cow

Scientist Aim to "De-Extinct" Ancient Cow

15 hours ago, 2:36pm CST

Samsung QLED TVs unveiled ahead of CES 2017, promise to redefine TV

Samsung QLED TVs unveiled ahead of CES 2017, promise to redefine TV

12 minutes ago

Faraday Future FF 91 EV Promises an estimated 378 mile Range

Faraday Future FF 91 EV Promises an estimated 378 mile Range

31 minutes ago

CES 2017: Fiat Chrysler Demonstrates Android Auto System

CES 2017: Fiat Chrysler Demonstrates Android Auto System

44 minutes ago

CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

1 hour ago

Making the Lego Mercedes-Benz Arocs Drive Remote Controlled Is Awesome

Making the Lego Mercedes-Benz Arocs Drive Remote Controlled Is Awesome

1 hour ago

CES 2017: Fiat Debuts Chrysler Portal Concept Electric Vehcile

CES 2017: Fiat Debuts Chrysler Portal Concept Electric Vehcile

1 hour ago

CES 2017: Sleep Number Debuts 360 Smart Bed

CES 2017: Sleep Number Debuts 360 Smart Bed

1 hour ago

CES 2017: LG Showcases Expanded 2017 Audio Lineup

CES 2017: LG Showcases Expanded 2017 Audio Lineup

2 hours ago

CES 2017: Energysquare Sticker Enables to Wireless Charge iPhones

CES 2017: Energysquare Sticker Enables to Wireless Charge iPhones

3 hours ago

Pokemon Go Baby Pokemon: What to Know

Pokemon Go Baby Pokemon: What to Know

11 hours ago

Berenstain Bears and the Mandela Effect

Berenstain Bears and the Mandela Effect

12 hours ago, 5:22pm CST


Featured News

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

Nintendo Switch is Available for Pre-order

NASA is Building an Ice House on Mars

NASA is Building an Ice House on Mars

 
Super Bowl 2017 Advertisers

Super Bowl 2017 Ads and Advertisers

CES 2017: Roll out the Red Carpet for Stars

CES 2017: Roll out the Red Carpet for Stars



Latest Science News

10-fold Surge in Green Technology can Help Meet Climate Targets

10-fold Surge in Green Technology can Help Meet Climate Targets

3 hours ago

NASA, s New Space Mission will Study Black Holes and Other Extreme Objects

NASA's New Space Mission will Study Black Holes and Other Extreme Objects

5 hours ago

World’s Highest Bridge Opens in Southwest China

World’s Highest Bridge Opens in Southwest China

14 hours ago, 2:52pm CST

Scientist Aim to &quot;De-Extinct&quot; Ancient Cow

Scientist Aim to "De-Extinct" Ancient Cow

15 hours ago, 2:36pm CST

More Latest Science News Stories



Latest News

Samsung QLED TVs unveiled ahead of CES 2017, promise to redefine TV

Samsung QLED TVs unveiled ahead of CES 2017, promise to redefine TV

12 minutes ago

Faraday Future FF 91 EV Promises an estimated 378 mile Range

Faraday Future FF 91 EV Promises an estimated 378 mile Range

31 minutes ago

CES 2017: Fiat Chrysler Demonstrates Android Auto System

CES 2017: Fiat Chrysler Demonstrates Android Auto System

44 minutes ago

CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

CES 2017: Lenovo Unveils Windows Holographic VR Headset

1 hour ago

More Latest News


Your Deals on Amazon


The Latest ...

About I4U News

I4U News is daily News site for the Geek Mind. Expect the latest technology news including the juiciest rumors. Stay up to date with the biggest discoveries in science. Other featured news topics include cars, celebrities, movies and more. Read more.

CES 2017

The CES 2017 Consumer electronics show takes place again in Las Vegas. Find out what will new products will be dominating 2017. Virtual Reality, 8K TVs, electric cars will be making CES 2017 headlines in our CES 2017 Coverage.