Acer Z301CT Is The World's First 21:9 Curved Display With Eye Tracking Tech

I just talked a bit about the Acer Predator 21 X gaming notebook and its massive $9,000 price tag. If you like the idea of a curved gaming monitor, but you prefer an desktop Acer has a slick new Predator Z301CT gaming monitor that will be available soon. This monitor is the first to offer a 21:9 aspect ratio and integrated eye-tracking technology.

Acer offered up details on the monitor, but no official images so the image here is a 34-inch Predator monitor. The Z301CT has a 30-inch screen size and the eye tracking technology is from Tobii, just as in the Predator 21 X gaming notebook. Acer figures that adding in that eye tracking tech along with a good gaming mouse and keyboard gives gamers more control over their game.

In games that support eye tracking, the view on screen turns as the player's head turns. This makes it easier to aim at an enemy or find cover according to Acer. The display has a 200Hz refresh rate and a 4ms response time along with 178-degree viewing angles. The display stand can tilt and swivel from -5 degrees to 25-degrees and travel up or down over a 4.7-inch range.

Acer also has unveiled the Predator XB2 series with the 24.5-inch XB252Q offering a 240Hz refresh rate and the 27-inch XB272 offering the same features. The Z301CT will sell for $899.99, the XB252Q will sell for $549.99, and the XB272 will sell for $679.99 with all launching in February.