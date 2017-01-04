ODG Outs R-8 and R-9 Smartglasses at CES 2017

ODT has added a two new smartglasses to its line that will slot into the mix with the existing R-7 smartglasses (pictured). The new smartglasses are the R-8 and R-9 units and both are intended to enable an augmented reality mobile entertainment and computing experiences. Interestingly, ODG counts as its partner entertainment industry behemoth 21st Century Fox. "ODG is keeping up a rapid pace of innovation, taking lessons learned over many decades building smartglasses and using them to develop and refine our technology to produce glasses that are optimized for many users – including heavy and light enterprise, professionals and consumers," said Ralph Osterhout, Founder and CEO of ODG. “ODG is pioneering glasses for the masses that play movies with cinematic clarity, drop you inside immersive 3D interactive experiences, and reveal new worlds of invention and productivity. This is so much bigger than just a device, it’s about a whole new computing medium that will transform how we interact with and discover information and engage with people and objects in the world around us." The R-8 glasses aim to bring mobile virtual computing to early adopters with access to content like movies, sports, gaming, navigation, and more. The R-8 glasses weigh a bit over 4.5 ounces and hav a 40-degree field of view. The glasses put a screen floating in your view that overlays virtual and mixed reality content in your vision. The R-9 glasses offer a 50-degree field of view and the 1080p Project Horizon platform. Both glasses use the Snapdragon 838 processor inside. The R-8 glasses will be under $1,000 and will ship in the second half of 2017 with the R-9 selling for $1799 and targeted to launch in Q2 2017.

Don't Miss: Victoria's Secret Fashion Show 2016