Stop Using Cotton Swabs To Clean Your Ears

The doctors cannot emphasize it often enough: do not use cotton swabs to clean your ears. You will regret their usage so you have been warned. A study which was published in the journal Otolaryngology-Head and Neck Surgery stated that cotton swabs are unsuitable for putting inside your ear. In fact, nothing thin and small ought to be put in your ears.

Don't Miss: Super Bowl 2017 Ads

Yet the sales of these cotton swabs show that they are still in demand. It is a grime-filled job to clean out your ears. People have to be given more awareness regarding the fact that cotton swabs could prove to be a hazard for ear health.

Not only cotton swabs but hair pins, house keys and toothpicks that we place in our ears can cause nicks and cuts in the ear canals.

They may even puncture our eardrums and make our ear bones go out of joint. Among the range of symptoms may be included: deafness, vertigo, ringing in the ears and other issues of ear trauma.

It is a better idea to allow nature to have its way. Earwax is produced by our bodies and it does a wonderful job of cleaning out our ears. The ears remain well lubricated, squeaky clean and safe and sound thanks to this natural cleaner manufactured by the human body.

Gunk, dirt and any other particles of matter that enter our ears get stuck to the ear wax. The ear wax does not allow these dirt particles from moving deeper into the ear.

Our jaw movements keep the ear wax doing its job. As the ear wax moves to the outside of the ear, it is eliminated naturally during bathing, according to CNN.

Cerumen is formed in the outer two-thirds (cartilaginous portion) of the ear canal, not the inner third (bony portion) that ends at the eardrum. Impacted cerumen (green-like collection) can completely obstruct the ear canal. Adapted and reproduced with permission.

The latest guidelines say that ear impaction by the earwax may occur. To use cotton swabs for this is not a good idea. It may push the earwax deeper into the ear and cause further damage.

It is better to clear the wax as it naturally collects on the outside of the ear time after time. Ear candles are also something to avoid at all costs. Rather home therapies such as ear drops are a safer bet.

They help make the wax softer. Yet if you still cannot stand the ear wax in your ears, you should go see your general practitioner. He or she will do what is necessary to allay your worries in a befitting manner.