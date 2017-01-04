Mysterious Planet Nibiru Will Smash Into Earth And End The World In 2017

The world could potentially end along with all of life on it in October 2017. A gigantic enigmatic planet may collide with the earth thereby wiping the slate clean as far as life forms on our planet are concerned.

Conspiracy theorist David Meade who is the author of the book “Planet X – The 2017 Arrival” says that a star which happens to be a binary mirror image of our sun is headed our way from the South Pole.

Along with this star will arrive seven orbiting bodies. Among them is Nibiru which is a large blue planet that has been termed Planet X. Nibiru is a hypothesized planet on the periphery of our solar system.

Many conspiracies abound about it. One of the standard versions say that this rogue planet exerted its gravitational influence on other planets hundreds of years ago.

According to an article on PlanetXNews written by David Meade, this planet will strike our earth in October. The gravitational pull will come from a binary star. This binary star is supposedly a twin of our sun although these is no physical evidence of this yet.

According to Meade, this star is difficult to locate due to the fact that it is hurtling towards the earth from a particular angle. It is approaching from an oblique angle and the star is on the whole misaligned with our solar system.

All this makes observing this star a difficult proposal. Unless you are flying high above South America, you can hardly detect any signs of it, according to DailyMail.

Critics of Meade’s conspiracy theories have said that his thoughts begin to take on quasi-mystical connotations after awhile. While Meade begins his book on the matter in a logical manner after awhile he gets into so much mumbo jumbo that you can hardly differentiate fact from fiction.

Over two-thirds of his book is about dreams and visions. Much of the evidence Meade cites has been taken from scriptures. Some say that his predictions could actually be true and the elites of the earth may be preparing for this end.

Nations such as Russia engaging in a drill for 40 million people are oddities that come to mind and lend support to Meade’s ideas. The scientists however disagree with Meade.

They point out that it is all a hoax and hardly exists in reality. Such doom-mongering predictions have failed in the past too and once again October 2017 will arrive and go and nothing will happen.