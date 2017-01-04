 
 

NASA Awards Commercial Crew Transportation Missions To Boeing And SpaceX

Credit: NASA
 

NASA Plans for Secure Commercial Crew Transportation to and from International Space Station

NASA is planning for next decade’s journey by sending its crew to international space station.  NASA’s commercial partners, like Space X and Boing are awarded with four crew rotation mission. The spacecraft will take the crew to and from the space station.

NASA will certify the missions including Commercial Crew Transportation Capability contracts. The additional missions will let commercial partners to plan different phases of this mission including space station transportation requirements, but excluding any payment plans.

The present process of mission awarding ensures the secured future of space station crew schedules, and will also monitor the budget,said Phil McAlister, director, NASA’s Commercial Spaceflight Development Division. 

Both spacecraft missions will also come up with lifeboat facility for any emergency that would let the astronauts aboard, and get back to the earth safely.

The missions will help NASA to fully use the scientific research from national lab, and it will involve more astronauts on the space station. The astronauts would also be able to give more time to the research study.

The spacecraft will carry 4 NASA astronauts with 220 pounds cargo to the space station. The extended research would help NASA detect any expected challenges to the spaceflight from the earth.  The spacecrafts include Orion spacecraft, and the Space Launch System rocket, and the mission will include Mars, NASA is turning over low-Earth orbit crew and cargo transportation to commercial companies. 

NASA’s scheduled flights test includes Orbital Flight Test on June 2018 and crewed flight in August 2018.  SpaceX’s uncrewed flight test in November 2017 and crew flight test in May 2018.  The space station missions will start after the completion of the flight tests, and certification by NASA.

Boeing and SpaceX are creating two different space transportation techniques. The spacecrafts are also upgrading the infrastructure that includes launch pads, firing rooms, control centers and processing facilities.

Boeing is making the CST-100 Starliner that will launch on a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket from Space Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Air Force Station. 

SpaceX is creating the Crew Dragon to launch on the company’s Falcon 9 rocket from Launch Pad 39A at the agency’s Kennedy Space Center at Florida’s Space Coast.

